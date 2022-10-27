Anamosa
During the Oct. 17 school board meeting, members walked through the district’s assessment data from the spring and how the district is looking to raise their scores.
Nicole Litterer, curriculum/technology director for the district, showed the data from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) tests for students from grades three through 11 in language arts and math and fifth, eighth and 10th graders in science.
When it comes to the results themselves, the district generally saw its proficiency rate improve as students progressed in their schooling. The district was below the state average in all grades but ninth (the only grade over 75%) in language arts, though grade proficiency was closer to the state average after third grade. In math, the district was above the state average in four of the nine grades, including each grade in high school. Science scores were above the state average for the latter two grades, where last year, only one was.
Both across the state and the district were largely stable, data showed.
Litterer then walked school board members through the district’s plan to improve scores. The district is taking a triple-headed approach to address scores: having an aligned and viable curriculum, effective professional learning communities and having an aligned assessment system to track where students are in regard to where they need to be for assessments.
Under the first prong, the focus has been on ensuring that language arts and math standards are aligned not only to the Iowa Core used in the assessments, but vertically aligned within the district and how the district measures. The district has already updated their language arts and math curriculums and are focusing unit planning on making sure staff know the priority standards.
When ensuring that the district’s learning communities are being effective, the district is working on a pair of items. First, when looking at how the district is processing student work, the district is setting an expectation for proficiency, monitoring individual student progress while also analyzing the need of the group and creating instructional plans to address needs that are identified. Utilizing that process, each team sets goals that are tied to the standards and monitors student progress.
Finally, the district is implementing an assessment plan with screenings, classroom and interim assessments in between state assessments.
Litterer said the hope is that focusing on these three areas should help the district see better results when the biannual assessments take place.
“People are working hard,” she said.
Superintendent Darren Hanna said that the new system should help the district ensure that students are getting where they need to go.