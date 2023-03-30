“No conclusive scientific evidence.” This is the excuse the Iowa governor uses to justify her latest punitive disrespectfulness to trans youth, along with their parental supporters, to put up all kinds of barriers regarding trans youth living their lives and their truth.
There is no conclusive evidence about all kinds of things. However, in this situation, I believe we need to listen to the pre-teens, teens and their supportive parents, who know they are trans. They are living it every day.
Today you can find all kinds of scientific conclusions to prove or disprove all kinds of issues. It is time to listen to those who live with this every day and not uninformed lawmakers and our governor, who do not live it every day, like trans youth and their families do.
Legislators and the governor have no right or business making laws that make medical decisions about trans youth and their medical treatment or about birth control, miscarriage treatment or abortion. These are all decisions for a person and their doctor to decide, not for the uninformed, people with little or no medical or psychological training or degrees and no empathy for our understanding of these issues.
We Iowa voters must look seriously into these issues and be concerned about what is happening in so many very important issues in Iowa and America.
Check out Iowa Public Radio (90.9 FM and 910 AM). I also feel we get a good understanding of all sides of other issues on MSNBC. Be informed.
Thank you for your time and interest in Iowa and the USA.