Dolores J. Wood, 85, of Olin passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Olin. A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin.
Dolores Jean was born Nov. 27, 1937 in Anamosa, to Lyle and Wilma (Westphal) Strong. She graduated from Olin High School in 1956 and earned a degree at the Cedar Rapids Business College in 1957. On Sept. 13, 1958 she was united in marriage to Glenn Wood at St. John Lutheran Church in Olin. Over the years, Dolores worked as a secretary for many companies: Highway Equipment, Wright Grain (20 yrs), Swiss Ag and Farm Service (15 yrs). After retiring in 1994, she began her second career at the Olin Public Library. She thoroughly loved being a librarian and a member of her local community. She was a very active member in the St. John Lutheran Church in Olin, serving on the church council and several other positions.
She was always willing to volunteer and served on the Olin Alumni Association for over 20 years. Dolores was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, especially women’s basketball, enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family and the second love of her life Ken Zimmerman.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Debora (Steve) Tjaden of Wyoming, Brenda (Robert) Wick of Stillwater, Minn.; six grandchildren: Stacey (Brandon Lewin) Tjaden, McKenzie Buck, Darcey (Joe DiMaggio) Tjaden, Marissa Buck, Jordan Wick, Elizabeth Kauppi; four great-grandchildren: Jace and Jacob DiMaggio, Jack and Tye Kauppi; a sister Phyllis (Don) Schillig of Cedar Rapids and a brother of Ivan (Sandy) Strong of Urbandale.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Glenn.