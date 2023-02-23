Editor:
Gov. Reynolds and her ultra-conservative Moms for Liberty are off the grid this past week with legislation related to sex and gender identity.
Senate File 159 imposes fines from $10,000-$50,000 for school districts engaged with K-8 instruction that includes gender identity or sexual orientation. Any materials used on “human growth and development” must be age appropriate and research based (Iowa Capital Dispatch – 2/13/23). The Iowa House File 8 identifies K-3 as grades prohibited to this instruction.
It gets better. The governor’s Senate Study Bill 1145 states a school district must have written permission from a parent to call a minor child by a nickname/pronoun that doesn’t correspond to the biological sex listed on his/her birth certificate. We’re going to regulate kids’ nicknames? “Are you Bobby? Bobbie? Kim? Kym?” (Iowa Capital Dispatch 2/13/23). House File 9 says much the same, no nicknames without parent permission!
Becky Tayler, executive director of Iowa Safe Schools, said this legislation will make it more difficult for schools to provide safe environments for LBGTQ+ students, who face higher rates of bullying and mental health issues. It also prevents teachers from helping students who might experience parents who are not accepting the realities of their child’s struggles. (Iowa Capital Dispatch – 1/31/23)
It’s either ignorance or an obsession of some religious beliefs that a child won’t live a gay or transgender lifestyle if it just isn’t talked about at school! Fools believe they can “change” or deny these identities or sexual orientations. That lack of understanding can lead to child abuse, homelessness, depression and even suicide for young people.
According to the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ suicide prevention nonprofit, LGBTQ youth who report having at least one accepting adult in their life were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt in the past year.
Don’t say, “gay?”
Don’t say, “trans?”
Iowa lawmakers need to learn how to say these words, and bigoted parents need to stop imposing their world views not only on their own children, but on everyone else’s.
Mary Melchert
Monticello
