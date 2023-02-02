Anamosa
A trial club at the Anamosa Middle School is hoping to give students a new way to connect with fellow schoolmates.
An e-sports club is in the middle of a five-week trial run to see if there’s an appetite to make it a fully-fledged club. AMS English teacher and tech specialist Dylan Shaffer said the idea was spurred out of a technical conference after hearing what presenters and vendors had to say.
“Other schools in our area are doing it, why aren’t we doing something?” he recalled.
From there, it was brought to principal Linda Vaughn to see if it would be possible and to see if there was any interest in it from students. The idea was greenlit, but he was asked if he could find a partner, which was how technical literary teacher Emily DeGroot was recruited.
Interest forms were sent out to students, and information was sent home to parents, with 26 students expressing interest. With some of those students already committed to other activities during the winter season, the after-school Tuesday and Thursday sessions have been attended by about 15 students. Some students joined because they like the games, others just wanted to try a new experience.
That participation has remained fairly steady.
“A lot of these kids have been here every day we’ve had practice,” Shaffer said.
Research has shown it can help improve attendance if the students participate in this type of extracurricular, and there are even scholarship opportunities for e-sports students at a college level if they’re skilled enough.
The goal for the club was to provide an outlet for students who maybe aren’t in other extracurriculars to be able to form connections.
“It’s a way to help build that community for them…as well as getting them involved in our school,” Shaffer said.
The early returns are promising, with students saying they’ve enjoyed being able to connect with classmates that they may not interact with on a daily basis. Shaffer said he’s seeing that too, with kids talking about the club with him in class and approaching him with ideas about what could be next for the club.
The club started with Super Smash Bros., as it’s a game that many kids would be familiar with and allows students to work in teams and practice communication and teamwork skills.
“You get to learn more about the other people,” Emma Gregorich said about the team matches.
One such thing she and her fellow seventh graders learned was about classmate Talon Cejka’s ability to pick up the new game remarkably quickly.
Eighth grader Wyatt Whitley said he enjoyed the single-player tournament, too, both with cheering on the fellow participants and having others cheer him on.
Starting with Smash Bros. has been a hit with the club’s pilot members, both for those familiar with the game and those who’ve never played before. The game fit with the “bring your own device” model that the trial is functioning on, with Shaffer and DeGroot providing their own Nintendo Switches. Making sure that equipment and each other were respected were some of the first rules the group came up with as part of the club—largely led by the students.
Minecraft is another game the club is looking at exploring during the trial run.
Both the seventh and eighth graders involved said they would like to see it become a full club and make it up to the high school. That, of course, is the hope but is something that will be assessed once the trial run is completed.
“That’s a question for the future,” Shaffer said.