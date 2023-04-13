Anamosa
Following the regular meeting of the Anamosa American Legion Arthur McCollough Post 13, eight local veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor April 10.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was started in Delaware by a Blue Star mother, Catherine Roberts. The goal of the foundation is to “cover all returning service men and women touched by war.” Each quilt is made of three layers and features patriotic colors and designs. This year, Quilts of Valor will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has awarded more than 313,000 quilts to date since its founding in 2003.
The service of the veterans honored was as wide-ranging as designs on the quilts that were presented.
• Arlene Sellars was a pioneering nurse in the Iowa National Guard in 1974, serving in the 73rd Combat Support Hospital Reserves out of Cedar Rapids in addition to San Antonio, Texas, Colorado Springs, Colo., Kansas and Wisconsin. As she was getting ready to leave active duty, she was called to serve in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
• Norm Meyer served as a member of the military police with posts abroad in Korea, Panama, Honduras Germany, and multiple domestic posts, including West Point.
• George Walters served in the Army from 1966-68 as a vehicle repairman. He served in Vietnam from December of 1966 through December of 1967 and as part of air defense in Minnesota.
• Barry Andersen served in both the Navy and the Marine Corps as an explosives expert. He served overseas in Vietnam at the Gulf of Tonkin from November of 1967 to September of 1969 and in Cambodia from January of 1969 to August of that year. During his deployment, his plane was shot down, but he walked away from the crash. He was discharged in 1970.
• Becky DirksHaugsted served in the Marines and was deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield in August 1990 and was a military intelligence specialist. She served until 1992, achieving the rank of gunnery sergeant. After that, she enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard until her retirement in November of 1999. DirksHaugsted is also featured on the Jones County Freedom Rock.
• David Haugsted served in the Army and National Guard until his retirement in 2009. During his time in service, he worked as a vehicle mechanic, generator mechanic, maintenance supervisor and was active in disaster response during Iowa flooding. He was deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003 to 2004.
• John McNamara served in the Army. After completing artillery training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, he was deployed in Vietnam from December of 1965 until December of 1966.
• Ken Humpal served in the Army and was deployed in Vietnam from August of 1968 to August 1969, stationed at the division technical operations center before being honorably discharged.
In addition to their own unique quilt, veterans receive a certificate that certifies it as an official Quilt of Valor. The quilts are to be passed down to family members.
Following the presentation of the quilts, refreshments were served for those in attendance.