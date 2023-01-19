Olin
It’s been a long and winding road, but the first stage of the Olin emergency services building has been completed.
“Since we started talking about building a station about eight-and-a-half years ago, we knew at that point the city was looking at a new building or to take over the old fire station,” fire chief Kevin Hirl said. “It has just been a whirlwind to get everything to fit in blueprints, to get everything to fit in budgets and then of course you get COVID.”
The work is possible through the grant the department received through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The building itself is bifurcated, with fire department equipment and restroom on one side, and a meeting room, kitchen, storage and ambulance bay on the other that is still under construction.
On the finished end of the building is housed the fire trucks, other equipment and the Olin ambulance as well as a bathroom. This work was contracted to meet the minimum requirements, to allow the vehicles to be moved in, and to meet the requirements of the USDA grant.
In a square-footage sense, that side alone is the same footprint as the entirety of the old building, which gives more space within the equipment bays to fit trucks in deeper and to allow for more space between trucks.
“When you’re getting 12 to 20 members coming in at one time for a call, we’re not all bouncing off of each other. We can pass each other between the vehicles,” Hirl said. “Some of our vehicles, we’re able to leave the door open. It’s one less step that you have to do…within seconds, you’re out the door.”
The department currently has six trucks, but the space allows them to expand up to eight vehicles and allows for the building to accommodate the constant expansion of vehicle sizes. By having a separate bay for the ambulance, once that portion is completed, allows for them to account for that.
For a project that has seen its fair share of delays, being able to get to the point where they could move the vehicles in right before Christmas was a boon to the department and the community. Hirl’s already seen it pay dividends with firefighters helping move things in, and the community is taken notice.
“The attitudes are good. There’s excitement in this town,” he said. “This is what we needed.”
Friends of Olin Emergency Services received a grant from the Jones County Community Foundation to help them finish the kitchen and utility room of their new ambulance building. With rising costs, the organization was only able to get the shell and dividing wall up. The grant will help cover the costs to finish the interior.
Other donations from River Valley Co-op, Land o’ Lakes, Jones County Community Foundation, City of Olin, Olin Economic Development, Olin Fire District Rural Board and community donations to the Olin Hose Company were given for radio updates and a jaws spreader and cutter.
Work on that part is being done largely through volunteer work. That space allows for a larger meeting room where classes and trainings can be held, but that’s not all it will be able to offer once completed.
“What if there’s a disaster? Whether it’s in southern Jones County, northern Cedar County, we have a facility now that we can house people for recovery purposes as a home base. We have restrooms, we have showers available, we have a kitchen,” he said.
With finishing the project somewhere on the horizon, Hirl is excited about where the new facility will place the city.
“You’ve got to stay up with the times,” he said. “Now, we feel very confident that no matter what happens down the road, this building is projected to last 100 years.”