Anamosa
In updating the members of the Anamosa City Council Oct. 24, Nate Miller with Origin Design did not come bearing good news when it came to the initial assessment of the Dillon Military Bridge.
In updating the members of the Anamosa City Council Oct. 24, Nate Miller with Origin Design did not come bearing good news when it came to the initial assessment of the Dillon Military Bridge.
“The truth is that project is about 10 years too late,” Miller said.
He said the wing wall has moved four to six inches since the start of 2022. When the water was finally low enough for the bridge to be inspected underwater, it uncovered a lot of stone missing from the abutment.
“When I started to come up with costs to repair that, I got north of half a million dollars on the repair costs, without contingencies, without any potential lead paint abatement,” he said.
At that price point, it was nearing the cost of a new bridge.
“You could easily spend three-quarters of a million dollars on that bridge, and you’d have ongoing maintenance,” Miller said.
Miller was initially contracted to come up with a detailed repair plan for the bridge. With just about one-third of the engineering contract funds used up, Miller suggested pivoting the focus of the study.
“I think you’d be better served evaluating what the costs for demolition would be and construction of a new one, type size and location,” he said.
While the council was not in the position where they needed to make a decision on what they wanted to do just yet, they were encouraged to get an assessment of their other options.
Ensuring that they were able to come up with a plan to restore walking access across the Wapsipinicon River remained a priority. Miller said there were a lot of different options to explore in restoring access to cross the river by the state park.
The bridge has been closed since last year after the structural concerns were initially brought before the city. The city was also currently working on improving the fencing to ensure people cannot get on it.
The council members approved the move.
