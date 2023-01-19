Ahead of departmental budget presentations, engineer Derek Snead asked supervisors if there was anything specific they wanted him to bring information on.
Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach brought up the possibility of having more funding available to re-rock the county’s unpaved roads.
“How and where can you levy to re-rock these roads?” he asked
Snead said that “we can double it,” but he also noted that there was give and take. “What don’t you want to do in exchange for that?” he asked.
Even with capital projects coming off the board, with other factors considered, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the county will have more to address road projects.
“With prices and everything going up, even by not having any building expenses put into the budget, just with sheer cost of fuels, materials and equipment costs going up, by eliminating that, that didn’t gain us a whole bunch of money,” Snead said.
It was a trend he expected to continue, with capital projects coming off the books allowing the department to maintain status quo instead of making gains.
As the county is relatively close to the allowed ceiling for property taxes, getting more funding that way isn’t a great option either.
“We just don’t have much flex in the property tax arena,” Snead said.
Snead will give his departmental presentation to the supervisors later in the month.