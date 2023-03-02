Eric Fagan

Eric M. Fagan, 45, of Monticello passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation was held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello where a parish vigil service was held at 3 p.m. Visitation continued at Sacred Heart Church in Monticello from 10–11 a.m. prior to Mass.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Paul Baldwin officiated.
Eric was born Oct. 9, 1977, in Monticello, the son of Ron and Monica (Nehl) Fagan. He graduated from Midland High School with the Class of 1996. He married Devin Meyer April 21, 2001, at Temple Hill Church in Cascade. He was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Chicago Cubs and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed the Star Wars Trilogy. He dominated in Fantasy Football and at weddings you would find him on the dance floor busting out his Michael Jackson dance moves. He really enjoyed spending time with his family and watching Alex play soccer, Tyler and Haylie shoot archery, helping Alissa with her social studies, doing Diamond Art with Natalie and watching Cocomelon with Kelton.
Eric worked at Fareway from 1995 – 2001, and at Georgia Pacific from 2001-2012, and then he went to Cornerstone (NCI and Starr Manufacturing) until the present.
Survivors include his wife, Devin, children: Alex, Tyler, Haylie, Alissa, Natalie and Kelton Fagan, all at home; his parents, Ron and Monica Fagan of Onslow; siblings: Tony (Carmen) Fagan of Dyersville, Paula (Craig) Vaske of Springville, nieces and nephews: Ian and Erin Fagan and Keegan, Cameron and Dylan Vaske; parents in law: Lavern and Judith Meyer of Olin, in-laws: Kyle Meyer of Center Point, Lois (John) Dougherty of Center Point and Dawn Meyer of Anamosa; nieces and nephews: Christie Meyer, Danielle (Dylan) Childs, Austin Dougherty, Katravia and Jachel Burns; a great niece, Blakely Childs, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gib and Wanita Nehl, Paul and Dorie Fagan, and a brother-in-law, Shane Meyer in infancy, and an uncle, Clete Fagan.
Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, PO Box 791, Monticello, IA 52310-0791.