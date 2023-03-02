Erin Worden

Erin Mary Worden, 63, of Marion, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home.
Celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Marion American Legion. Inurnment will be at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.
Erin was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Mason City, the daughter of Joseph and Patricia (Hale) Worden. She was a graduate of West Delaware High School and went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business. Erin worked at Aegon before moving to The Strellner Financial Agency in Cedar Rapids as a financial advisor. Erin was a top five female advisor, with the Collective Financial Group. She was a member of the NAIFA (National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors) and the Fortuner’s Philanthropy Group. Erin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Erin is survived and lovingly remembered by her six brothers, Joseph P. “Jay” Worden of Bolingbrook, Ill., Jon C. (Karen) Worden of Manchester, James M. “Mick” Worden of Marion, Richard “Mark” (Laurel) Worden of Cedar Rapids, David C. Worden of Moline, Ill., and her twin brother, Eric A. (Sandy) Worden of Aurora, Colo.; a niece and two nephews, Angie Schmitz, Anthony “AJ” Worden and Joseph Worden; two great-nieces, Isabelle and Avery Schmitz; two step-brothers, David Sutton of Newhall and Craig Sutton of Burbank, Calif.; aunt and uncle, Mary Jane Porter of Mason City and Dr. James P. Hale of Texas; and her beloved pets, Paddy and Shadow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Chuck Sutton; and uncle, Claude A. Worden.
Memorials in Erin’s memory may be directed to the family.