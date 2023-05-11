Anamosa
Sen. Joni Ernst stopped at the Anamosa library May 6 to hold a town hall and take questions from the public.
The senator took a wide range of questions for those in the audience.
When asked about opioids, Ernst discussed a recent trip to the Mexico border at San Diego, Calif., that she found illuminating. The border entry serves as the largest port of entry in the world, with more than 70,000 vehicles a day, and where most of the fentanyl crosses into the U.S., with Ernst getting an education for how the cartel operates there.
One of her takeaways was that more funding was needed to staff the crossing, and not just with people.
“The most effective tool? K-9s,” she said. “During any shift, there’s only three to five K-9s. How do you scan 70,000 vehicles with three dogs randomly walking through?”
Ernst also went to Mexico during the trip to discuss the issue with the minister of foreign affairs and figure out how to solve the problem cooperatively.
The senator, when answering a question about jailed Jan. 6 protestors, walked through her experience that day. Initially, she said she it was heartening to see a group engaged in a prayer vigil, without knowing what was going to transpire that day, but that “the rest of the day just went downhill.”
“By and large, there were a lot of folks that were there, they were peaceful, they were engaged in peaceful protest,” she said. “What happened in the Capitol that day was horrible. I can’t understate it. I was with two young staffers on the floor of the senate. They were two young women, and they were terrified. They were terrified, and the mob we had to pass by, they were not nice people.”
“So, I’m disappointed in how that day went down…We’re better than that.”
With ethics being a hot topic in the Supreme Court, with Justice Clarence Thomas coming under scrutiny, Ernst said she believed justices should be held to a similar ethics/code of conduct policy as Congress but that it wasn’t the legislative branch’s role to interfere.
“Do I think there should be congressional intervention? Not on this issue, because then they could turn around and say, ‘Well senate, we’re going to start imposing these rules on you,’ even though they have no jurisdiction,” she said. “We want them to police themselves.”
On the topic of bipartisanship, Ernst said there’s always things she’s working on with those across the aisle, and earlier in the session had discussed a couple of matters that some in the party may have considered “controversial.”
Ernst had defended her vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, saying it was in line with her support of states making their own decisions and that if the Supreme Court were to ever overturn their decision on gay marriage, Iowa would be able to make their own decision.
“This bill codifies religious liberties,” she said.
The topic of gun control was brought up amid another rash of mass shootings, and Ernst defended her vote on the Safer Communities Act, saying it focused on “mental health,” which was her focus when it came to the topic of mass shootings. She highlighted a specific portion of the bill, which asks states to upload whether information on whether those applying for firearms from ages 18 to 21 have been “treated by a mental health provider or been incarcerated for a violent crime” into the federal background system during a 10-day hold period. That information is currently masked for juveniles and is a common theme with many perpetrators of mass shootings.
“It does allow additional scrutiny on those that, if they had committed those same acts of violence as an 18-year-old, they would have been prohibited from owning a weapon,” Ernst said. “If you’re a law-abiding citizen, it doesn’t prevent you from owning a weapon.”
A topic the government was monitoring was artificial intelligence, with Ernst saying multiple committees are monitoring different aspects of the rapidly changing landscape. Priorities Ernst was currently working on included the passage of a new farm bill and reauthorizing the Small Business Administration.