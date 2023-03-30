Anamosa
Patrons of Anamosa’s Fareway will have noticed a new feature at the store as they readied to ring up their purchases as the store added four fast lanes to allow customers who prefer that option to utilize it.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 11:21 am
Store manager Josh Bard said the company has been gradually rolling out the option in all of their stores, with about 20 left to be outfitted, with the goal of better serving their customers by making it an option for those who prefer to shop that way.
“We’re getting them for the people who want to use them,” Bard said, noting that they still have multiple lanes available with cashiers for those that prefer to check out that way.
In the first week, they did see a benefit for the customers by adding the option.
“Half of our customers used them,” he said. “So, they are worthwhile.”
Whenever the topic of automation gets raised, immediate concerns are that it will have a negative impact on the human workers. The opposite has been true here, despite the stigma the automated checkouts can create.
“We’ve added hours to the schedule now to accommodate the extra person at the fast lane to make sure there’s always someone there,” Bard said.
As the new feature has been added, the goal has been to do so in a way that ensures that when they arrive, it’s able to be done without hiccups.
“We’re a little later to the game with fast lanes, self-checkouts, grocery pickup, but when we get in the game, we’re better,” Bard said.
“You’re going to get the same customer service you always get here, with the added option of going through a fast lane, if that’s something you choose to do.”
