Speaking with the Journal-Eureka as part of his weekly Capitol Hill Report with Iowa press, Sen. Chuck Grassley said following a final hearing for the Farm Bill, the legislation had moved from information gathering period to where it had begun to be written.
After what Grassley felt would be the final hearing on the bill, he said the process of writing it had begun. Priorities in conversations with Iowa farmers include leaving crop insurance as it is, that Conservation Reserve Program payments made by the federal government are at 85% of the average cash rent level of the county it’s in to ensure their not being an unfair competitor in the marketplace and putting more money into both agriculture research and marketing the country’s exports, which account for about to one-third of what’s produced.
“Foreign agricultural sales are very important for the success of American agriculture,” Grassley said.
During the information gathering period, when asked what had changed, Grassley said food stamp costs had been expanded drastically over the course of the decade by the Secretary of Agriculture, exacerbated by the expansion during the pandemic.
“We don’t think he had the authority to do it, and cutting that back is going to be one of the most controversial things, but it’s got to be cut back,” he said. “Those things that we spent more on because of the pandemic, now that the pandemic is under control and the president is going to do away with what we call the public health emergency declaration…we shouldn’t have to repeat that when we don’t have a pandemic.”
Both Grassley and senate majority leader Chuck Schumer have cosponsored a bill, as Grassley has in the past, to get cameras into federal courtrooms, including the supreme court.
“There’s two reasons to do it at the federal level. The first is just to educate the public generally on how the federal courtroom works,” Grassley said. “The second one is it might keep some federal judges who might be a little more dictatorial in their courtroom from acting in an irresponsible way if the public’s going to be watching them on TV.”
Other topics discussed included the war in Ukraine and ethanol being able to be promoted year-round.