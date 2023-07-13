Fourth of July Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Fourth festivities: Rynesmay Tull chases bubbles during Anamosa’s Independence Day festivities July 3. For more photos from Anamosa’s activities and the Oxford Junction parade July 4th, see page 9A. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Carley Ortman plays tic-tac-toe during Anamosa’s kids’ activities July 3. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now The Hansen family took first place in the Oxford Junction float competition. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Buresh Berks & Boers took third in the float contest. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now The Oxford Junction parade ended with a group of horse riders showing off their balance. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now The American Legion led off the parade in Oxford Junction. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Oxford Junction parade grand marshal Herold Rehmke enjoyed a slick ride. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Candy was tossed out from atop a tractor from the Rohwedder entry in Oxford Junction’s parade. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa baseball - Class 2A District final: District baseball champions!Athlete of the WeekBetween the lines: Reliving Anamosa baseball historyAround town in Central City: Brendel Park‘Shock of my life:’ Antique ad garners big interest, auction priceAround town in Central City: Howe HallLisbon United Methodist Church changes name to Living Hope Global Methodist ChurchKirkwood Community College baseball: Doing all the homeworkWalker community prepares for annual Pickle DaysAnamosa baseball: Only the very best Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements 60th anniversary Mar 9, 2023 Dave and Sharon Becker Anniversary Dec 8, 2022 50th anniversary Sep 1, 2022 Anniversary Aug 11, 2022 Anniversary Jun 16, 2022 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms