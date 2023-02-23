Springville
On the ballot, March 7, for Springville school district residents is a measure to renew the district’s voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, which allows the district to levy an increased amount for funds.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 3:33 pm
This levy may be used for the following purposes, among other things: purchase and improvement of grounds, tech, debt and transportation matters. The district is currently using funding to handle items like technology devices, technology contracted services, buses and vehicles, copy machine leases, HVAC, equipment, infrastructure, construction, remodeling, repairing, restructuring buildings, grounds improvement and safety equipment.
“If these items aren’t funded with PPEL, then scarce general fund dollars have to cover these expenses. Today, general fund dollars are currently dedicated to instruction-supporting classrooms with teachers, textbooks, heat and lighting and providing for the library and support staff that students need,” superintendent Autumn Pino said in a letter to the community.
By getting a voter approved levy, it allows districts to approve a maximum levy of $1.34 per $1,000 assessed value, in excess of the $.33 rate allowed in the general PPEL funding. The district is currently levying at the max rate for voter-approved funding and is looking to have that reapproved.
Voter-approved PPEL levy has generated $1,886,099 in revenue for the Springville Community School District over the past decade. Reapproving the levy won’t raise the levy rate but just continue the tax rate that has been in place the past 10 years.
“Our district is committed to providing the highest quality education to the students of our district, and we hope with your help, that we are able to continue to use the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy to support the needs of our students,” Pino said.
Those with questions about the levy are encouraged to reach out at apino@springville.k12.ia.us for further information about the use of these funds.
