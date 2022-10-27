Gerry T. Sweet, 84 of Mount Vernon and formerly of Anamosa died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 with her daughters by her side.
Her family is granting her wishes of cremation with a private family burial in Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City next to her sister, Midge.
Gerry’s family would like you to join them in a Celebration of her life Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hale Tap. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa has taken Gerry and her family into their care.
Geraldine Theresa Capron was born March 9, 1938 to Clark and Lulu Steenhoek, Capron. She received her education in the Morley Schools. Gerry worked as a shoe model in Chicago for Sears and Roebuck for four years. On Sept. 1, 1956 Gerry married Marion K. Sweet. She worked at Highway Equipment in Cedar Rapids as a welder and machinist.
Gerry and Marion had five children: Cheryl (Rob) Strawn, Robert (Terri) Sweet, Sue (Joe) Skoff, Sondra (Dan) Burnell and Jane Sweet (Rod Mcfate); her grandchildren: Brent, Jennifer, Drew, Richard, Candice, Shane, Derek, Brandon, Casey Carly, Spencer, Eric (Sarah); and her great-grandchildren: Tyler, Gage, Gavin, Zoey, Stella, Asher, Rhya, Roxas, Braxton, Carter, Addy, Kaylee and Beckett. Also surviving is her sister, Audrey Oellrich, and brothers, Ken (Janice) Rion, David (Sheryl) Capron, Sam (Gloria) Capron, Stanley (Tammy) Capron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two grandsons, Seth Robert Sweet, and Casey Burnell her son Robert Sweet, and her sister, Helen (Midge) Annis.
By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Gerry’s family and sign the online guest book