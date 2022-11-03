Gordon Neil Shaffer was born to the late Cleo (Pugh) Shaffer and adoptive father, James Arthur Shaffer, Dec. 3, 1936 in Pilot Point, Texas. He graduated from Hereford High School in 1954, and then went on to Texas Tech University. He was there for a short time, only to enlist in the Navy to serve his country. While in the Navy, Gordon began to work on his voice — joining choirs and singing in bands throughout his Naval career. He even got the opportunity to try out for the Lawrence Welk Show. It was also during that time in Dubuque, that Gordon was brought together with Beverly Jean Postel – and their beautiful love story began. Gordon and Beverly were married in Stone City, Jan. 3 1959. Gordon completed his Navy career in 1960 and worked for Collins Electronics for short period. Eventually, Gordon brought his family back down to Texas where he worked a few jobs while enrolling at West Texas State University. During his sophomore year, with excellent grades, he interviewed with Esso/Exxon company and was hired in 1963. By that time Gordon and Beverly had welcomed three sons whom he treasured. Gordon’s career with Exxon flourished and took him and his family places like Caracas, Venezuela and Aruba until they finally settled in Houston, Texas. Gordon worked at Exxon for 35 years, retiring in 1998. Gordons family continued to grow over the decades with nine grandkids and seven great-grandkids. During his retirement, Gordon continued to sing and entertain folks at various retirement Homes while also spending time with his cherished family.
Gordon is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Beverly Jean (Postel) Shaffer; sons, Scott (Miranda), Jeff (Terri), and Michael (Tammie); grandsons Jordan, Blake, Nick, Neal Devin (Susie); granddaughters Lexie (Troy), Danielle (Ochesé), Lauren (Roger) and Victoria; great grandchildren, Layla, Hayden, Elise, Liliana, Noah, Cole and Kaylee; his sister Linda Oliver (Gary), and his many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Cleo (Pugh) Shaffer and James Arthur Shaffer.