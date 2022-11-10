As part of a recent Capitol Hill Report, Sen. Chuck Grassley discussed former President Donald Trump’s then-upcoming visit to Iowa, as well as legislative matters he’s been attending to with the Journal-Eureka.

When asked about the work being done to prepare the Farm Bill for its needed update next year and what he’d like to see addressed, Grassley pointed to feedback he got from a couple of county meetings a couple months previously. He met with both farmers and nutritionists to discuss both the agricultural aspects and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program portions of the bill. Feedback from farmers included keeping the crop insurance program as “the best safety net for farmers.” They are hoping to see an increase in advertisements for American agricultural products overseas.

