As part of a recent Capitol Hill Report, Sen. Chuck Grassley discussed former President Donald Trump’s then-upcoming visit to Iowa, as well as legislative matters he’s been attending to with the Journal-Eureka.
When asked about the work being done to prepare the Farm Bill for its needed update next year and what he’d like to see addressed, Grassley pointed to feedback he got from a couple of county meetings a couple months previously. He met with both farmers and nutritionists to discuss both the agricultural aspects and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program portions of the bill. Feedback from farmers included keeping the crop insurance program as “the best safety net for farmers.” They are hoping to see an increase in advertisements for American agricultural products overseas.
Grassley discussed the Speak Out Act, which passed through the Judiciary Committee and the senate. It limits the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) in cases involving workplace sexual harassment and assault and allows those dissatisfied with the arbitration process to have their day in court. He’s also working on the Campus Accountability and Safety Act to address assaults on college campuses.
Ahead of the former president’s scheduled stop in Iowa, Grassley discussed why he was taking the opportunity to address Iowans.
“If I get a group of a few thousand people to address, I’m not going turn that down,” he said, noting it gave him a chance to differentiate himself from his opponent.
Inflation remained a topic of conversation, and the senior senator discussed the plan he’s been working on with his colleague from Oregon to lower the cost of prescription drugs.