Speaking with the Journal-Eureka as part of his weekly Capitol Hill Report Feb. 13, Sen. Chuck Grassley discussed a number of issues for agricultural producers.

As work begins on the passage of a new Farm Bill, the senator said he was focused on the preservation of the crop insurance, increased funding of marketing of agricultural exports, increased funding for agricultural research to keep up with other research appropriations of other departments and changes to the conservation reserve program to ensure cash renters are not pushed off their land.

Recommended for you