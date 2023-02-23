Speaking with the Journal-Eureka as part of his weekly Capitol Hill Report Feb. 13, Sen. Chuck Grassley discussed a number of issues for agricultural producers.
As work begins on the passage of a new Farm Bill, the senator said he was focused on the preservation of the crop insurance, increased funding of marketing of agricultural exports, increased funding for agricultural research to keep up with other research appropriations of other departments and changes to the conservation reserve program to ensure cash renters are not pushed off their land.
Concerning exports, Grassley was keeping an eye on discussions with Brazil over ethanol tariffs. Prior to a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart, Grassley submitted a letter asking Biden to broach the topic to protect the 43,000 jobs that are a part of that industry but had not heard if it had come up.
“We’ve got to protect those jobs,” Grassley said.
A bill that Grassley has been working on for a number of years in increasing transparency in the cattle market has been reintroduced after not being brought up for a vote last summer with 19 bipartisan senators cosponsoring it. He hopes it’s able to pass this year, either as a standalone bill or as part of this year’s Farm Bill package.
Grassley discussed the unidentified objects that had been shot down over U.S. airspace over the previous week.
“It’s a compromise of our national security. It’s a threat to our national security. It’s a violation of international law and our sovereignty,” the senator said. “There’s no doubt that they were surveilling our military bases.”
What could be learned from the object would be determined once they had been officially recovered, which had not occurred at the time of the discussion, but that it showed more of that activity has been going on “than we’d ever thought about.”