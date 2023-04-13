Anamosa
As part of his 99 County Tour, Sen. Chuck Grassley met with the staff of Boomerang Corporation and took a tour of the office there April 6.
Anamosa
The goal of the meeting, Grassley said, was to be able to both learn about the business and hear from people who normally wouldn’t be able to attend his town hall events during the day. One of his biggest takeaways from the question-and-answer session concerned discussion about RESTRICT Act, which he is currently a co-sponsor of, and is seeking to limit TikTok.
“It’s only been in the last 10 days that we’ve been hearing on telephone from our constituents,” Grassley said. “This is the first week it’s come up and has come up in deeper discussion at this meeting than any other meeting I’ve had so far.”
The concerns brought up about the bill mirror the senator’s own concerns after reading the bill. While he’s concerned about the national security threats posed by China with the app, other concerns brought up about privacy and freedom of information were among a few changes Grassley said would need to be made for him to stay in support of the bill.
Questions from employees focused on a variety of topics, like the infrastructure bill past roughly 18 months ago. The construction company had questions about how the funds were getting distributed and a timeline. After the event, when asked about infrastructure concerns locally about the condition of pavement roads, Grassley said additional infrastructure funding was out at least a few years with the passage of the most recent bill.
Grassley was also asked about the indictment of former president Donald Trump and how it might affect his primary campaign.
“If the judge would put a gag order on him, it would surely affect his ability to speak in the campaign, and how do you run a campaign when you’ve got to be present at a trial?” Grassley said.
The stop was one of a handful on his schedule for the day, including a roundtable on drugs in Cedar Rapids, which focused on retail theft in production where money launderers are using stolen products from retail crime rings to move proceeds from U.S.-based drug sales to Mexican cartels.
“This is a sophisticated operation,” Grassley said. “The thefts are affecting you because you’re going to pay to make up for what’s stolen.”
