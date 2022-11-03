Halloween happenings Nov 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 34 Buy Now From left: Ava (2), Emma (3) and Elizabeth (6) Jordan are ready for the Spook Parade during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Wonder Women Caroline Athey (4), Kennedy Meyer (4) and Princess Kensley Meyer (6) enjoy Treats on the Streets during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now The Spook Parade was a popular event during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Brooklyn and Ashley Ortman pick up some sweet treats from Jones County Dental during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now From left: Karen Fisher, Nancy Collell and Aimee Clemens show their Alice in Wonderland spirit during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now From left: Winter Qualls, Geniyah Morgan and Mariyah Morgan share a moment with Gimley, a Nigerian Dwarf Goat, during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Breckin Lewis (3) and Becky Boone, of Anamosa, enjoy the Spook Parade during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Spiderman Xander Overly (3) and Princess Addy Overly (4) enjoy the excitement during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now From left: Ryan, Jackie and Daryn Drumeller, of Martelle are ready for the Spook Parade during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Dinosaurs Tara Young (left), Moni Young and ninja Kale Mason await the start of the Spook Parade during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Anamosa's Middle School Marching Band leads the Spook Parade during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Anamosa's Middle School Marching Band leads the Spook Parade during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Anamosa's Middle School Marching Band leads the Spook Parade during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now The Bounce House was a popular attraction at Lawrence Community Center during Magic on Main: Halloween Edition, in Anamosa, Oct. 26. Don Zieser • Staff Photo Buy Now Dean and Jen Koopmann lounge with their beach-themed trunk. Submitted Buy Now St. Patrick PTO hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 26. First place trunk went to Shannon Clark and her family with "Hunting for Candy." Submitted Buy Now An Olin elementary student gets some candy deposited in their bag. Elementary students walked downtown Oct. 31 to trick-or-treat at area businesses. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now The Olin Fire Department handed out candy to elementary students as they walked downtown in their costumes Oct. 31. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Second place was awarded to Randy and Sara Sievert and their family for their "Haunted Pirate Ship." Submitted Buy Now Trunk or treat: Kai Hans tried his hand at one of the games that was a part of St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat held on Sunday, Oct. 30. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now An agent of mischief, the always present gorilla caused some chaos during a game of musical chairs, lounging in a chair far-removed from the circle. Hudson Heister eyes a dummy as he walked around the Edinburgh Pioneer Village in his cow costume. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Trick-or-Treat: The Safe Trick-or-Treat held at the Edinburgh Pioneer Village Oct. 23 drew a large crowd with an assist from the unseasonably warm weather this weekend. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now A ride around the haunted trail lined with costumed dummies was a popular attraction as riders were treated to the fall foliage. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo 