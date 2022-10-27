Dani Helmich, speech and drama instructor and director of Raider Productions at Anamosa High School, was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter FU of Anamosa.

She earned bachelor degrees from the University of Iowa and St. Ambrose University and is pursuing her master’s degree in communications from the University of Northern Iowa.

