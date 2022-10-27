Dani Helmich, speech and drama instructor and director of Raider Productions at Anamosa High School, was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter FU of Anamosa.
She earned bachelor degrees from the University of Iowa and St. Ambrose University and is pursuing her master’s degree in communications from the University of Northern Iowa.
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
Chapter FU has been a part of the Anamosa community since it was organized in 1921.
The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.
