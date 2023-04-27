Henry “Hank” Noyes, 69, of Anamosa, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids.
A Celebration of Life was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023 at the First United Congregational Church, Anamosa. Rev. Rodger Good officiated. Burial: Hazel Knoll Cemetery. The family greeted friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Please visit Goettschonline.com to share your thoughts, stories, memories, and condolences.
Henry Dean Noyes was born Sept. 5, 1953 in Osceola, the son of Robert and Mary (Pettis) Noyes. He graduated from Ft. Dodge Senior High School in 1971. On Dec. 29, 1973 he married Mabel (Pip) Reents at Ivester Church near Pip’s hometown of Wellsburg. They made their home and started their family in the Muscatine/Grandview area until 1987 when they relocated and settled into their serene and wooded Stone City home. He spent his years running Iowa EyeCare Optical Laboratory in partnership with his brother, with Iowa EyeCare.
In his youth, Hank was active in Boy Scouts of America, where he enjoyed mentorship and camping excursions. He was a Lions Club member, taught Sunday school, coached little league baseball, and was a charter member of the Wapsi Valley River Rangers, where he was known as “Red Dawg”. He enjoyed many pastimes such as spending quality family time at their lake home at Lake of the Ozarks; boating, waterskiing, and watching his children and grandchildren tube behind the boat. He enjoyed being outdoors, snowmobiling, collecting cars, riding motorcycles, and vacationing for over 20 years in Hawaii. Hank was a man of deep abiding faith who cherished his family and loved to spend time with them, especially his grandchildren.
Henry is remembered by his wife of over 49 years, Pip; his children Jacob (Cameron) of Marion and Amy (Kendall) Bakker of Cedar Falls; grandchildren Chace, Reece, Avery and Evan; a sister Elizabeth Noyes; a sister-in-law Martha Noyes; brothers-in-law Richard (Jane) Reents, David (Elaine) Reents, Joe D. (Sharon) Reents and Mike (Denise) Reents, as well as by many nieces and nephews, and his dedicated cat, Bob.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dr. Richard Noyes, and a nephew.
Memorials may be directed to the family, who will later determine a cherished organization that would well represent Henry.