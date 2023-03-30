Did you know that in 2017, 268 children died in a house fire? A house fire happens every 87 seconds in the United States. Nearly 87% of all fire related deaths are due to home fires. Last fall in eastern Iowa, seven people died in about one week from house fires. One of those was a classmate of ours, and it impacted our school community. Her name is Geniyah Morgan. We are writing this to help keep everyone safe and know what to do if a fire happens.
In order to prevent fires, it’s a good idea to keep items away from space heaters so they don’t catch on fire. A majority of uncontrolled fires are started by small objects, such as candles and cigarettes. If you overload an outlet, it can cause a fire. Stop, drop and roll if your clothes catch on fire. This will smother the flames.
Working smoke alarms reduce the chances of death in a house fire by 50%. You should have a working smoke alarm on every floor in your house. You should check the batteries twice every year. You should change your smoke alarms every 10 years as they do have an expiration date. You should never disable a smoke alarm when cooking. Please make sure your smoke alarms are working properly and that you have enough of them in your home. This is the best way to keep yourself and your family safe if a fire starts.