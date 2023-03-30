Editor:

Did you know that in 2017, 268 children died in a house fire? A house fire happens every 87 seconds in the United States. Nearly 87% of all fire related deaths are due to home fires. Last fall in eastern Iowa, seven people died in about one week from house fires. One of those was a classmate of ours, and it impacted our school community. Her name is Geniyah Morgan. We are writing this to help keep everyone safe and know what to do if a fire happens.

