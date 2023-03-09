25 years ago – 1998

Parents of foreign exchange student Daniel Wolke visited Anamosa in February. Hans and Rita Wolke stayed in the home of Jeff and Chris Smith. The Smiths are Daniel’s host parents. Daniel, along with his parents and sister, Alexandria, 19, reside in Westphalia, the northern part of Germany, and have been there all their lives. Back in Germany, Daniel’s parents own their own business. Hans runs the bakery, and Rita runs the café. The purpose of the trip, according to Hans and Rita, was to get to know the place where Daniel is staying and to meet his host family. Besides wanting to see Daniel, Hans wanted to refresh his English.

