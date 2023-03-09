Parents of foreign exchange student Daniel Wolke visited Anamosa in February. Hans and Rita Wolke stayed in the home of Jeff and Chris Smith. The Smiths are Daniel’s host parents. Daniel, along with his parents and sister, Alexandria, 19, reside in Westphalia, the northern part of Germany, and have been there all their lives. Back in Germany, Daniel’s parents own their own business. Hans runs the bakery, and Rita runs the café. The purpose of the trip, according to Hans and Rita, was to get to know the place where Daniel is staying and to meet his host family. Besides wanting to see Daniel, Hans wanted to refresh his English.
The Anamosa Community Hospital has acquired a high-performance computed tomography (CT) system from Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. Featuring advanced technology, the XVISION/EX Helical CT Scanner allows a physician to instantly obtain detailed images of internal organs and the skeletal system. This advanced technology will allow area patients access to the most advanced services available in CT scanning.
50 Years Ago – 1973
Anamosa junior highers may play hooky, with the school’s blessing for a day…but there is a catch. They must get one of their parents to substitute for them at school. The last two weeks in March and the first week in April have been set aside for “an exchange program between junior high students and their parents,” junior high principal Walt Fortney says. The parent will attend the child’s regular class schedule, be responsible for turning in any assignments during that day, and getting the assignments due the next day.
School buses in the Anamosa, Midland, Oxford Junction and Olin districts are again running only on the hard-surfaced roads, school officials report. County gravel roads have been extremely muddy, and some are impassable with school buses.
100 Years Ago – 1923
The Community Club is preparing to stage a gorgeous historical pageant in connection with the celebration of Independence Day on July 3 and 4. This most gorgeous spectacle will present the important incidents of the history of this county in the most wonderful spectacle which it is possible to present. It will visualize the great events of the community’s past development in forms of thrilling drama, symbolic dances and tableaux. The incidents of the magnificent drama will be portrayed in scenes of adventure, of romance scenes, of hilarious comedy and of pathetic tragedy.
150 Years Ago – 1873
Hogs are low this year as compared with years past, and this fact will induce many hog raisers to grow careless about raising pigs. A rise in prices will be the result. Let shrewd farmers keep up their stock of hogs and profit by the neglect of their neighbors.
The materials for the iron bridge arrived last Tuesday and are now being transferred from the cars to the Wapsie. The foreman of the job, sent on by the Bridge Co., is pushing the job with might and main, having some twenty men and two or three teams steadily at work. The trestle work is “bottomed” on the bed of the stream, and two of the long stringers are already in place. The foreman has given assurance that the bridge will be all right if the ice does not go out before Monday. It’s a pretty close shave the best we can make of it.
While the trestle-work was being built for the erection of the iron bridge at the mill, the ice was found to be four feet four inches thick in the middle of the channel and five feet thick near the shore. That will do for one winter’s cold.
In presenting a young friend with Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary, we have given him a whole library—the most remarkable and complete compendium of human knowledge ever published in a single volume.