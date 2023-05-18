25 years ago – 1998

Rev. Kirk D. Stump is the Anamosa police chaplain and has been since the fall of 1997. He was also recently contacted by the Iowa Highway Patrol and was selected as the 28th Iowa Highway Patrol chaplain. Rev. Stump became a police chaplain because of his long-stemmed desire to assist men and women who place their lives on the line every single day.

Recommended for you