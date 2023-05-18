Rev. Kirk D. Stump is the Anamosa police chaplain and has been since the fall of 1997. He was also recently contacted by the Iowa Highway Patrol and was selected as the 28th Iowa Highway Patrol chaplain. Rev. Stump became a police chaplain because of his long-stemmed desire to assist men and women who place their lives on the line every single day.
Jennifer S. Smith has been elected to membership in Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Smith was introduced as an undergraduate student through the GAMMA Chapter at the University of Iowa College of Nursing in Iowa City on April 25. Smith is the daughter of Gary and Janis Smith of rural Martelle. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Miller, Martelle, and Mrs. Mary Jane Smith of Morley.
50 Years Ago – 1973
Anamosa city honored Charles Byers Tuesday night with the presentation of a plaque noting his 33 years of service to the city. Byers retired last year as sewer disposal plant superintendent. An open house had been planned so people could see the fine operation Byers ran and later to see the operations by the men he trained. Since the dome of the plant caved in this winter, open house plans have been shelved temporarily.
The country fairs of the 1920s, 30s and early 40s were social events of the summer. They were a time of fun, friendship and a chance to display the many talents of the community. Choice examples of sewing, knitting, crocheting, craft work, woodworking, baking, canning and flowers, vegetables and grains were proudly displayed. They were also judged in order to inspire even more efforts for another year. These times will be brought back at the Grant Wood Art Festival June 9-10 with the country fair at the Stone City school house.
100 Years Ago – 1923
The graduating class of the Anamosa High School this year numbers 41 of which 24 are girls and 17 are boys. The commencement exercises of the Class of 1923 will begin with the Baccalaureate service to be held in the M. E. church Sunday evening. On Thursday evening, 41 members of the class will receive their diplomas. The class play will be given in the Grand Opera House.
Five nurses will receive their diplomas of graduation from the Nurses’ Training School which is conducted in connection with Mercy Hospital in this city on Thursday evening, May twenty-first. The ladies who will receive the diplomas are Catherine D. Donahue, Myrtle Ann Carrey, Lucy Irene Raders, Elsie Hayes and Ellen Sherman. The graduation exercises will be held at St. Patrick’s Church at eight o’clock on the above-mentioned date. Dr. Henry Miller of Chicago will deliver the commencement address. He is a wonderful speaker, and no doubt many from the neighboring territory will come to hear him.
150 Years Ago – 1873
Our jolly friend G. L. Yount, whom everybody knows and who’s inevitable waggery everybody likes, has received, through Hon. A. R. Cotton, the appointment of mail agent on the Midland, and he will alternate weekly with Mr. W. L. Callender who found the work too hard for one man to take care of without occasional relief from duty. We are glad to make this announcement, as Mr. Yount is not only deserving and well-fitted to take charge of his new business, but he carries honorable scars as a brave and efficient soldier, entering the ranks as private and rising to a lieutenancy.