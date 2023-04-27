25 years ago – 1998
Lucille Chipman and Pauline Gardener donated 250 crocheted potholders that they made. Out of the 250, 241 were sold and $6111.50 was raised to help finance the Anamosa High School Blue Raider Marching Band’s trip to Washington, D.C.
Margaret Sadeghpour-Kramer is an energetic and innovated teacher with a passion for science. Her students have planted thousands of trees, cleaned up highways, adopted rainforests, turtles and whales, collected signatures on petitions to protect habitats and promoted ethanol use. Presently, she has developed an interdisciplinary curriculum around Iowa Rivers using local stream studies and is assisting a group of students, the Trail Blazers, to develop a system of trails and native habitat gardens on school grounds from an old football practice field. If you were to walk into her classroom, you would see the “animal farm,” a wide variety of models and ongoing experiments. She feels that students must feel ownership of their learning and that they are motivated by working on real problems. Her goal is to encourage independent learners who know how to look for answers and to take responsible action.
50 Years Ago – 1973
With mild weather and the increasing value of livestock, rustling has become a profitable “business” for thieves in rural Iowa. Jones county hasn’t been hit hard yet, but several other areas in the state have had heavy losses from rustlers. Ralph Albaugh, Jones County sheriff, this week has some recommendations for area farmers to discourage thieves. The suggestions are compiled from duty logs of sheriff’s patrol deputies in Iowa and are things farmers should pay particular attention to to prevent theft on their farms.
100 Years Ago – 1923
One of the thriving industries of Anamosa which proceeds in a quiet way contributing to the upbuilding of the city and distributing money to the producers of this section is the Anamosa Produce Co. It now occupies a full half of the big plant formerly occupied by the Metropolitan Supply Co. Some idea of its importance and value to this region is shown in the figures of the business. This company paid out a full half million dollars last year for produce. It paid out for wages $20,000. The firm bought 242,200 chickens, and these when dressed totaled 720,000 pounds. It bought and shipped 25,000 cases of eggs. It is now shipping an average of five cars of eggs a week.
150 Years Ago – 1873
The City Council has set men at work putting the down well in on Ford Street in running order. We hope the job will be well done this time.
It is rumored that the saloonkeepers held a meeting last Tuesday evening and solemnly resolved that they wouldn’t renew when their present licenses expire—so there! How badly we would feel if they should up and quit the business just out of spite against the “women and children” of this “d—n cutthroat town!” And how some of these same “women and children” would mourn to see these mysterious byways barred forever! Now we pray you, gentlemen beer tappers, maintain your dignity to the end at all hazards! Injured innocence must not be thus “tyrannically” overcome.