25 years ago – 1998

Glenn and Bernice Behrends, Monticello, were recognized as Friends of the Dairyman at the annual banquet. Joe Marugg, Monticello, was named Outstanding Young Dairyman for 1997. Sarah Stoll, daughter of Tom and Evelyn Stoll, Cascade, was crowned the new 1998 Jones County Dairy Princess. New Little Miss Squirt was Laura Turnis, Monticello. Matt McLeeas, son of Dave and Jenice McLees, Monticello, was named Little Sir Dairyman. Presented with a trophy for showing the Supreme Champion Heifer at the Jones County Fair was Katie Zumbach, while Beth McLees was honored for showing the Supreme Champion Cow at the fair.

