Glenn and Bernice Behrends, Monticello, were recognized as Friends of the Dairyman at the annual banquet. Joe Marugg, Monticello, was named Outstanding Young Dairyman for 1997. Sarah Stoll, daughter of Tom and Evelyn Stoll, Cascade, was crowned the new 1998 Jones County Dairy Princess. New Little Miss Squirt was Laura Turnis, Monticello. Matt McLeeas, son of Dave and Jenice McLees, Monticello, was named Little Sir Dairyman. Presented with a trophy for showing the Supreme Champion Heifer at the Jones County Fair was Katie Zumbach, while Beth McLees was honored for showing the Supreme Champion Cow at the fair.
50 Years Ago – 1973
Leonard Lasack of Oxford Junction, with a straight bred Hampshire, topped the Jones County Spring Swine Evaluation Clinic here Monday night. It was the third show in a row that Lasack was in the top ribbon classes with his Hamps. Second place went to Dale Slager Sr., Springville; third to Jay Fairbanks, Anamosa; fourth to Mrs. Richard Ortgies, Monticello; fifth to Leo Schemmel, Monticello.
Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, with headquarters in Anamosa and serving all of four counties and portions of five others, awarded eight expense-paid tours to high school juniors here Saturday, including trips to Guy Petersen of Wyoming and Lois Welter of Hopkinton in the Jones County youth tour contest. First place winners will receive trips to Washington, D.C. June 11-16. Second place winner in each of the contests receive trips to the Annual American Institute of Cooperation sponsored agri-business conference in August in New Orleans.
100 Years Ago – 1923
Eureka--C.W. McMahon was elected mayor in the Monday election, leading R. D. McIntyre, his opponent, by a vote of 539 to 298. Mrs. Eleanor Strawman, the first woman in the county to be elected to city office, was elected to the council from the fourth ward by a lead of 20 votes. George W. Beaman, veteran of many city campaigns and for years a member of the council, was nosed out by H. V. Witham in the second ward by a narrow margin of eight votes. Joslin, Ireland, Clarke and Ellison, all members of the present council, were re-elected. Most of the victors, aside from McMahon, won by narrow margins, bearing out the indications of the warmth of the battle during the closing hours of the campaign. As between the two tickets—Citizens and Peoples—the former elected five candidates, treasurer, assessor and three councilmen, and the latter four, the mayor and three councilmen. The political complexion of the elected candidates is well balanced. There are five Republicans and four Democrats.
Journal—The city election resulted in a landslide for the caucus ticket designated on the ballot as the “Peoples” ticket. Every candidate named at the caucus and who accepted a place on it, with the exception of Frank Stoughton in the first ward, was elected. Joslin and Ellison named in the caucus were filed by the Citizens ticket first and went on that ticket, winning out by large majorities. Albert Clarke won in the first on his personal strength, in spite of being on the losing ticket. Waters and Osborne for treasurer and assessor were named by both leading tickets and had no opposition. The result, while largely a measure of the personal strength of the candidates, was more especially due to the popularity of the caucus method of nominating candidates as against the “hand-picked” ticket by petition only. The Citizens ticket had the advantage of first place on the ballot, of more experienced political workers and was individually much stronger than the results of the vote indicate. This could not overcome the handicap of the unpopular method of selecting the candidates on that ticket and also of the belief that the caucus ticket was the result of an earnest effort on the part of the voters to establish better business methods in our city affairs. The victory was for better government as well as for more approved political methods. It probably marks the end of the method of hand-picking of candidates by politicians which has been in vogue recently in city affairs since the abandonment of the old method of having town meetings or caucuses.
150 Years Ago – 1873
Last Friday morning, quite an excitement was created by smoke issuing from the second story of the building used by Chas Drumm as a cigar factory, second door west of Shaw’s Block. The fire originated in the contact, of a board with the stove pipe but was extinguished without much trouble. This is the second time the building has been on fire within three weeks.
Last Tuesday morning, about 5 o’clock, the residence of Mr. A. Lindley of Rome Township was entirely destroyed by fire, together with a part of the furniture. The house was a new one. Mr. Lindley’s loss is $1,400; insured in the State of Des Moines for $600. The lucky thing about the insurance was that Mr. Lindley had taken out his policy only the Friday previous. That six hundred dollars’ worth of forethought isn’t possessed by every man.