25 years ago—1998

The Jones County Leadership program is off to an exciting start. Sixteen applicants met for the first session. The participants introduced themselves and heard an explanation of the program. They heard a special presentation from several of Jones County’s elected officials. The class participants this year represent a good distribution throughout Jones County. They are: Nancy Edwards, Anamosa, Mindy Eilers, Anamosa, JoAnn Hinz, Anamosa, Ken Marlin, Anamosa, Connie Meade, Anamosa, Jan Miller, Anamosa, Carolyn Perkins, Anamosa, Tammy Wiese, Anamosa, Sheri Hatfield, Anamosa, Beth McDonough, Monticello, John Monk, Monticello, Kristine Shoaff, Olin, Mark Denniston, Oxford Junction, Tara Curtis, Wyoming, and Carmen Streets, Wyoming.

