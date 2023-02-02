The Jones County Leadership program is off to an exciting start. Sixteen applicants met for the first session. The participants introduced themselves and heard an explanation of the program. They heard a special presentation from several of Jones County’s elected officials. The class participants this year represent a good distribution throughout Jones County. They are: Nancy Edwards, Anamosa, Mindy Eilers, Anamosa, JoAnn Hinz, Anamosa, Ken Marlin, Anamosa, Connie Meade, Anamosa, Jan Miller, Anamosa, Carolyn Perkins, Anamosa, Tammy Wiese, Anamosa, Sheri Hatfield, Anamosa, Beth McDonough, Monticello, John Monk, Monticello, Kristine Shoaff, Olin, Mark Denniston, Oxford Junction, Tara Curtis, Wyoming, and Carmen Streets, Wyoming.
A Valentine’s Dinner has been planned for Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Jones County Senior Center in Anamosa. Volunteers from the Anamosa High School will be serving the meal.
50 years ago—1973
One of the most entertaining music groups in the county is the LeRoy Baum Chorale, a group of singers primarily from Oxford Junction, who sing for fun and others’ enjoyment. They performed at the recent county pork banquet, and members include Carol Straka, Mrs. Herold Rhemke, Mrs. Dwaine Persels, Mrs. Michael House, Linda Reines, Mrs. LeRoy Baum, Mrs. Richard Woelfle, Herbert Rehmke, Michael Book, David Best, Herold Rehmke, John Shady, Jim McDowell and Jim Eichorn. Director is Baum; accompanist is Mrs. Michael Book.
Now in the third year, the Anamosa High School work experience program involves boys and girls with wide ranges of interest who are receiving on-the-job training and experience while earning credits towards graduation. About half of the students in the program take the work experience as a fourth subject; for others, the on-the-job training is the fifth subject. For one young man, it is a sixth subject.
100 years ago—1923
Chauncey T. Bates, formerly of Jones County, Iowa, and now representative in the legislature from Jones County, South Dakota, is mentioned for governor of that state. Many former residents of this county have become prominent in Dakota, including A. E. Hitchcock of Mitchel, a candidate for governor, also Chauncey Wood and Bob Wood who became pollical leaders in the land of the Dakotas.
The annual meeting of the Anamosa Creamery Co. was held last Monday at the city hall. It was well attended. Its total assets, including invoices and accounts receivable, are $69,919.52. The plant did a gross business in 1922 of more than a fifth of a million dollars. It distributed $154,174.51 to its patrons in cream checks. It gave employment to workers whose compensation for the year totaled $9,372.15. The creamery churned 443,162 pounds of butter during the year, from 360,943 pounds of butterfat, having an overrun of 82,219 pounds. The average price paid for butterfat during the year was 41 cents. The average price received for state butter was 36 ½ cents for the year. The creamery made 18,200 gallons of ice cream during 1922. Of this,there was conversion of a part into 2,491 bricks and 12,349 pies. The ice cream department showed a net profit for the year of $1,472.71.
The high school Girls’ Glee Club has been working for several weeks on the operetta “Yanki San.” It will be given tonight at the grand opera house. Due to the hard work of Miss Monroe, the musical director in the school, and the girls, a very fine entertainment is promised.
150 years ago—1873
Center Junction—The Midland Railroad Company have completed the depot at this place and built stockyards.
Green & Stickney have just put into their store a new fire and burglar proof safe of Diebold & Bauman make of Chicago. Looks as though business was good with them.
A little girl at school gravely inquired of her teacher not long since “if she was going to take her ‘rometer home to see how cold it was there.”