25 years ago – 1997

The Blue Raider Marching Band recently finished their competition schedule. The 89-member band was involved in three contests. Their competitive schedule began Sept. 27 with the Linn-Mar Band Festival, continued at the Five Seasons Invitational at Kingston Stadium on Oct. 4 and finished at the State Marching Band Festival, also at Kingston Stadium. The band received their seventh consecutive Division I rating. A Division I rating is equivalent to superior and the best a band can be rated.

