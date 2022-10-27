The Blue Raider Marching Band recently finished their competition schedule. The 89-member band was involved in three contests. Their competitive schedule began Sept. 27 with the Linn-Mar Band Festival, continued at the Five Seasons Invitational at Kingston Stadium on Oct. 4 and finished at the State Marching Band Festival, also at Kingston Stadium. The band received their seventh consecutive Division I rating. A Division I rating is equivalent to superior and the best a band can be rated.
Fifteen third-grade students won a poster contest in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week. The student winners were Traci Dirks, Katie Easterly, Emily Davis, Caitlin Rowley, Nick Beranek, Caleb Payton, Kris Wood, Pat Kos, Kyle Vavricek, Tim Wageman, Amber Gaines, Nicole Pasker and Samantha Digmann.
100 Years Ago – 1922
A 50 % increase in state prisoners in Iowa since 1917 and nearly 100% gain in city prisoners was shown in a report received from the census bureau at Washington by the state board of control. Of the state’s prisoners, 737 were in Fort Madison penitentiary, 951 in the reformatory for males at Anamosa, and 112 in the reformatory for females at Rockwell City.
The sheriff’s force has unearthed another skillfully concealed liquor still in Jones County. The plant was found in Cass Township near the Lee Hannan Farm. It was concealed under a tent which is claimed to have been occupied as an outdoor sleeping chamber by Joe Hannon. The floor of the tent was strewn with leaves and was apparently an innocent and proper effort to sleep under the most approved conditions near to the heart of nature, but there was an ominous tell-tale odor in the detection of which our officials have become expert from long experience in unearthing subterranean worms and the other rudimentary unites of the booze artists.
The famous Aberdeen Angus bull, Belford, owned by C. W. Wurzbacher of Morley, Jones County, is dead. This animal was six years old but already had an international record as a prize winner. He won first at the state fair this year and second at the International two years ago. He was exhibited at the Anamosa fair this and also last year and was the most noted animal each year. The animal died last Friday as the result of a diseased foot from injury or infection received at the state fair in August.
150 Years Ago – 1872
Last Tuesday, a lively runaway occurred on Main Street. It appears that two young men named Bruner, residing above the Waubeek, were loading a barrel of salt on their wagon in the alley by Carter & Son’s store. The horses got frightened and started, throwing out one of the young men. The other seized the lines and held on with a plucky grip, keeping the horses in the road but being unable to stop them in their mad flight until they reached Minnie Creek, a mile from their starting! Not a stitch was broken nor anybody hurt, but it was the liveliest runaway of the season.
Messrs J. D. Walworth and E. Blackslee, committee on furnaces at the Graded School House, made a startling discovery the other day. The old brick furnace, upon which a center beam supporting the floor partitions above rested, had been torn down preparatory to a new arrangement in accordance with the demands of the enlarged buildings. On examining the beam or sill referred to it was found that the heat from the brick of one of the furnaces had charred the beam to a depth of three inches, and a knife blade was easily driven its whole length in any part of the under surface of the beam for a distance of four feet. We believe the school house would have been burned this winter if those furnaces had not been removed.