The City of Anamosa voters unofficially chose Carl Chalstrom, Brian Darrow, Bernie Keeney and Robyn Davis to fill four vacancies. Twenty-eight percent of eligible voters turned out Tuesday, Nov. 4, to cast their choice. There were four seats open: the mayor’s seat, Ward II, Ward IV and At Large.
“The Philadelphia Story” by Philip Barry will be presented by Anamosa High School Nov. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. in the West Middle School Auditorium. The play is about a young divorced socialite. On the eve of her second wedding, she discovers she is engaged to the wrong man. Will there be a wedding?
Anamosa firefighters were called to fight a fire in a large storage warehouse located just outside the northwest wall at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, Thursday evening. An alarm was set off at the penitentiary control center at 7:40 p.m., indicated a power failure to a large walk-in cooler located in the warehouse. At about the same time, a correctional officer in one of the towers noticed smoke coming from the warehouse and called the fire department. The warehouse is a large dairy barn that was converted to a storage facility when the penitentiary got out of the milking business. Historians say the Dairy Barn, built in 1936, was the largest barn in the area, and today is in the National Register of Historical Places.
Costume winners from the Spook Parade and Carnival included Taylor Oswald (Dorothy) Ashley Langenberg (Kitty), Cale Gent (Cow), Drew Beall (Hershey’s Kiss), Elliot Koppenhaver (Scarecrow), Jake Kanton (Spider), Nicole Arensdorf (Clown) and Emily Smart (Witch).
50 Years Ago – 1972
The 19th annual Anamosa picnic in California was held Sunday, Oct. 22, at Fisherman’s Retreat, located eight miles east of Redlands on San Timoteo Canyon Road. The retreat is owned by Carl and Phyllis (Story) Gustafsson and Richard and Joan (Story) Jack. There were 90 guests present.
Kate Neilly was born in a log cabin during the administration of Ulysses S. Grant, our 18th president. She will cast her vote in person in Tuesday’s election a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
Varlyn Fink, Anamosa, extension 4-H and youth leader for Jones and Cedar counties, will be honored today, Nov. 8, with a distinguished service award. The award is being presented at the annual meeting of the National Association of Extension 4-H agents in Milwaukee, Wis. Fink has held his multi-county extension youth position in two counties since 1967.
150 Years Ago – 1872
Lynx—One of these ugly “critters,” was seen just southeast of town yesterday by Charley Carter who was hunting rabbits near the Wapsie and had only a light gun. Charley conceited to let the lynx have the “field to himself” and made tracks for rabbits where they kept a different company.