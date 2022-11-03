The Anamosa City Council approved the transfer of the Anamosa Area Ambulance to the Anamosa Community Hospital. The ambulance is scheduled to be transferred Nov. 15 at 6 a.m. Peggy Robinson, Anamosa Community Hospital Administrator, instructed the council that the hospital would be interviewing for one full time paramedic and two part time paramedics later this week.
The two Anamosa State Penitentiary canine teams participated in certification at the United States Police Canine Association in narcotics trials which took place in Sioux City. Canine “Magic” and handler Mark Beauregard received the honor of the highest overall score for finding and detecting narcotics and working as a team. A total of 40 canine teams from throughout the state participated in these trials. The team was presented a trophy for this first-place achievement which is now on display at the warden’s office.
50 Years Ago – 1972
Anamosa’s Clyde Wilson, who retired Tuesday, Oct. 31, has seen the lumber business change from one based on lumber in the summer and coal in the winter, to sales 12 months a year of builders’ materials, hardware, cabinets, etc., with no coal sold even on order. He started with the Anamosa Lumber Co., Dec. 1, 1939; he comes within one month of completing 33 years in the yard.
In cooperation with the Hawkeye Community Action Program, dental seniors from the University of Iowa began providing health care for low-income persons in Jones County Monday, says Dr. W. Philip Phair, professor and chairman of preventive and community dentistry at the University of Iowa. The dental students are working under the supervision of University of Iowa faculty dentists in their four-chair mobile dental unit located adjacent to the Jones County Neighborhood and Employment Center.
100 Years Ago – 1922
Anamosa will get the election returns by radio next Tuesday night. The Iowa Electric Company will receive the returns over its excellent equipment. Plans are being made to erect an aerial at the court house and put the receiving instruments up there in order comfortably accommodate those who wish to get the returns hot from the news centers.
The following is the law that was passed by the last legislature for the purpose of regulating the width of sleds. On and after the first day of January, 1923, it shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation in the state to sell any new or first-hand draft sleigh or sled or bobsled to any person or persons residing in this state for use herein unless the runners of such sleighs shall measure from center to center four feet eight inches. After such date, it shall be unlawful for any person or persons to use upon any state highways of state any sleigh, sled or bobsled purchased at first hand unless runners measure center to center four feet eight inches. Any person, firm or corporation violating any of the provisions of this act shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be fined not less than five nor more than twenty-five dollars.
150 Years Ago – 1872
Last Tuesday at 2 p.m., a fire broke on Ford Street at the residence of S. T. Pierce, Esq, and had not prompt assistance arrived his dwelling which has been entirely remodeled and enlarged this summer, would have been entirely destroyed. It appears that the fire started in the roof of an addition, which was ignited by a hot stove-pipe passing through it too near the boards and shingles. A high wind was blowing from the east which fanned the spark into a flame in a few moments, but Mr. Pierce, fortunately, discovered it and gave the alarm. An immense crowd at once rushed to the scene, and in an incredible space of time, water by the barrel was being poured upon the fierce flame, which had burned into and through the north partition of the main building and, for a time, threatened to carry all before it. But the floods of water were too much for the fiery element, and it succumbed.