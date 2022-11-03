25 years ago – 1997

The Anamosa City Council approved the transfer of the Anamosa Area Ambulance to the Anamosa Community Hospital. The ambulance is scheduled to be transferred Nov. 15 at 6 a.m. Peggy Robinson, Anamosa Community Hospital Administrator, instructed the council that the hospital would be interviewing for one full time paramedic and two part time paramedics later this week.

