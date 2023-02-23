25 years ago – 1998
Highlights from Viola’s Invention Convention included Katie VonMuenster’s kid caddy that holds mittens, coats and school bags, Lindsey Pfaffle’s umbrella vest to allow hands to be freed up to carry books or other things, Derek Hart’s advanced home security and lighting system with alarm and light installed together and Cody Osterkamp’s dust be gone for hanging up hats.
Twelve Anamosa piano students competed in the Iowa Music Teachers Association’s district auditions. Five Anamosa students were chosen as district winners: Randi Ridgeway, Sarah Andreesen, Melanie Seeley, Erica Pratt and Jeremy Andreesen.
The Anamosa Blue Raider Marching Band, under the direction of John C. Smith, and color guard is instructed by Crys J. House, have been invited to march in the Independence Day parade in Washington, D.C., on July 4. This is an incredible honor for the 130-plus students who will venture on this journey. While in D.C., they will be visiting numerous historical sites and monuments, touring the White House, Holocaust Museum, Lincoln Memorial and the Smithsonian, to just name a few.
50 Years Ago – 1973
The Lloyd Andre family and the Olin school and community are stars of a segment of a documentary television program being filmed in Jones County this week. Bill Leonard, executive producer with NBC television and series manager at Solon, arrived in the Olin Monday and will be filming through Friday. The MBC special will be shown “sometime in June,” Leonard told the Anamosa Eureka Tuesday. “The show will depict family life in this country today,” the producer said. The show started filming in the Boston area, moved to New York, then Chicago and last week was in Louisiana.
Burnell A. Wang, 50, Mineral Point, Wis., and his straight truck loaded with veal calves, plowed through the guard rail and over the Wapsipinicon River bridge on Highway 151 in sub-zero weather Friday night. Wang was apparently thrown into the river but he walked away from the crash.
100 Years Ago – 1923
A Ford runabout, with its contraband cargo and a care-free crew, were nabbed this morning at Anamosa. The crew consisted of two fellows from the locality of Central City. The cargo included five gallons of hootch and several half gallons of wine. The boat got into difficulty between here and Olin during the night. An “SOS” was sent in to the L. W. Russell garage.
The election of city officers to be held on the last Monday in March has aroused considerable interest in Anamosa. This city is one of the few municipalities in this part of the state in which elections will be held this year. Most of the cities and towns elect in even numbered years, at this time. When the legislature is seriously considering consolidation of departments and bureaus, our citizens are also looking about for a mayor who will favor consolidation and reduction of expenses. The city tax levy has grown to an extent that it now exceeds the entire state, county, school and city levy of 25 years ago in this city.
150 Years Ago – 1873
As there has been some talk and little action taken on the subject of manufacturing in Anamosa thus far without any definite results, I would ask if it would not be swell to call the attention of the citizens’ association and all others interested in the town and surrounding country to the subject of starting a starch factory. Hundreds of thousands of bushels of corn are annually shipped from the west to the east, there to be manufactured into starch and then shipped back to the west—the west paying freights both ways. Now suppose sixty thousand bushels of corn at twenty-five cents per bushel are manufactured into starch here. We can see it would save us thirty thousand dollars. It would also give employment to a large number of hands who would have to be fed and clothed and who would need homes.
Mr. Ballinger, of Lee County (in which Fort Madison is located), offered a resolution in the legislature to the effect that the governor and executive council be authorized to advertise for bids for reletting the convict labor of the state for a period of not more than 10 years. The resolution was referred to the committee of the whole, and on Tuesday, as we see, was indefinitely postponed. The object of the resolution plainly was to hedge the way against the transfer of convicts from Fort Madison to the penitentiary here, and one attempt was made to fix the time for the reletting at five years. Of course, had the proposition earned the Fort Madisonians would have made a strong point against even a remote continuance of the work on the new institution at this place.