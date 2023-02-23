25 years ago – 1998

Highlights from Viola’s Invention Convention included Katie VonMuenster’s kid caddy that holds mittens, coats and school bags, Lindsey Pfaffle’s umbrella vest to allow hands to be freed up to carry books or other things, Derek Hart’s advanced home security and lighting system with alarm and light installed together and Cody Osterkamp’s dust be gone for hanging up hats.

