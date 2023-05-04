25 years ago – 1998

It was a first for the four-year-old Jones County Rural Leadership Program. After holding informal graduations in the previous three years to give participants their completion certificates, members of the fourth class were honored with a graduation ceremony April 21 at the Lawrence Community Center. Thirteen Jones County residents graduated from the program, which gives participants training aimed at helping them to become leaders in their communities. Members of the class were: Mark Denniston, Nancy Edwards, Mindy Eilers, Sheri Hatfield, JoAnn Hinz, Patti Marks, Ken Marlin, Connie Meade, Jan Miller, John Monk, Carolyn Perkins, Carmen Streets and Tammy Wiese.

Recommended for you