It was a first for the four-year-old Jones County Rural Leadership Program. After holding informal graduations in the previous three years to give participants their completion certificates, members of the fourth class were honored with a graduation ceremony April 21 at the Lawrence Community Center. Thirteen Jones County residents graduated from the program, which gives participants training aimed at helping them to become leaders in their communities. Members of the class were: Mark Denniston, Nancy Edwards, Mindy Eilers, Sheri Hatfield, JoAnn Hinz, Patti Marks, Ken Marlin, Connie Meade, Jan Miller, John Monk, Carolyn Perkins, Carmen Streets and Tammy Wiese.
Anamosa High School junior Julie Barnes won third place in Mount Mercy College’s 23rd Annual High School Art Exhibit competition for her pastel drawing entitled, “Lily.” Barnes was awarded a $1,000 art scholarship to the college.
50 Years Ago – 1973
Charges of kidnapping have been filed against an inmate of the men’s reformatory as the result of a disturbance on June 19, 1972. Charged with kidnapping is Leland Randy Pearson. County attorney’s information states that Pearson tied reformatory officer Clifford Reed to a chair and locked officer Raymond Parson into a screened enclosure. This is the latest of several charges that have grown out of the disturbance by inmates at the reformatory last June when Gov. Robert Ray was here to speak at a commencement address for inmates who had completed high school courses.
On April 21, 1873, the town of Morley was first established under the name of Viroqua about a mile east of its present location. It was in 1886 that it became Morley. This year—1973—is the centennial year for the community, and the first of several events to note the observance was held Sunday. Both the Methodist and Morley-Forest churches held “open to all denominations” worship services in the morning Sunday. A community potluck dinner followed at the school house with some 175 persons signing the guest book. A short program with a group of young girls in long dresses and centennial hats sang, “The Morley Centennial Song,” written by Mrs. Harlan Tallman and accompanied at the piano by Mrs. Everette Russell. The community centennial will climax with a celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2.
100 Years Ago – 1923
The Anamosa Creamery Co. has installed a new machine in its ice cream department that enables the plant to put out a better, smoother product. The machine is used in preparation of the cream before freezing and breaks up the grain of the butterfat. This is done by means of a tremendous pressure produced by miniature pumps which work the cream after it is prepared for the freezer. After passing through this “grain crusher,” the cream drains down over a set of water-cooled pipes and then over brine-chilled pipes, lowering the temperature before it passes into the big power freezer.
Tractors continue to run at will overt the paving of the city. This is to the loss of property owners who paid for the paving and have to sit by and see it mutilated by the lugs of heavy tractors. These machines, when passing through the city, should be compelled to travel over the dirt highways or remove the lugs on their heavy wheels.
150 Years Ago – 1873
Dr. Skinner has a new way of getting rid of rats, which has proved very successful. Take a good supply of common ground pepper or snuff and sprinkle it around the holes of the rodents, and the next morning you will find the rats have sneezed themselves wrong side out—and their tails will be sticking out of their mouth. Try it.
Yesterday, a German by the name of Conrad Reitz, aged about 71 years, an employee of George W. Matsell, living seven miles west of Anamosa, came to town, got drunk, started home, fell out of a wagon and broke his neck. This, in brief, is the story, and the man who sold or gave him the drink has the satisfaction of knowing that he is really the murderer of Conrad Reitz.