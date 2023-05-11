25 years ago – 1998

John Scott of Anamosa was named a Merit Award Recipient at the 1998 Invent, Iowa! State Invention Convention in Des Moines. Over 270 budding inventors selected through local and regional invention conventions from across the state proudly displayed their creations for evaluators and the public at the Polk County Convention Center. These young inventors spent several months learning about the invention process, developed projects that reflected their creative talents and presented them for constructive assessment.

