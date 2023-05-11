John Scott of Anamosa was named a Merit Award Recipient at the 1998 Invent, Iowa! State Invention Convention in Des Moines. Over 270 budding inventors selected through local and regional invention conventions from across the state proudly displayed their creations for evaluators and the public at the Polk County Convention Center. These young inventors spent several months learning about the invention process, developed projects that reflected their creative talents and presented them for constructive assessment.
Over 1,700 Iowa high school seniors were recently recognized as State of Iowa Scholars by the Iowa College Student Aid Commission, a state agency which administers the annual scholarship program. The designated students rank, on the average, in the top 3% of their graduating class and have an average composite score on 29 in their ACT or SAT exam. This year’s scholars from Jones County are Emily Charley, Brook Crowley, Mark Gogel, Amy Holland and Eric Werling at Anamosa High School, Jennifer Slater and Torrey Wogen at Olin High School and Lori Schneider and Jennifer Bahl at Midland High School.
50 Years Ago – 1973
Brad Bungum, fifth grader at Viola elementary school center, is the first place winner in the local 1973 Correct Posture poster contest, sponsored by Iowa Chiropractic Society. He was presented a check for $10, and his poster is eligible for judging on the state posture poster contest, and the state winner then will be entered in the national competition. Other winners and participants at Viola school are Nancy Fulwider, Mary Ellen Ringen, second place winner, Jacqueline Oltmann and Ann Kenny, third place winner, Vince Hart, Kandy Stigen, Vicki Collins, Julie Westphal, Janet Burrack, Karen Bigger, Tad Larson, Cindy Meyer, Denise Pillard, Carolyn Biggart and Dawn Myers. Judges for the local contest were Mrs. Raymond Puffer, Anamosa High School art teacher, and Mrs. Charles Halsey, Anamosa school nurse.
Arthur McCullough Post 12, American Legion, will honor 50-year members at a dinner. Golden certificates will be presented members with 50 years or more continuous membership in the legion. To be honored are: Alva E. Barber, John A. Green, Justus Grabbe, James R. Haverly, J.F. Husman, Ernest V. Hubbard, Ollie Inman, William T. Jansen, William R. Larson, Irwin Leggett, Glen McLaughlin, Harry H. Otten, Carl Otten, J. Aug. Pearson, Ray Purcell, O.A. Rife, Lee M. Sanner, Adolph Schoon, Roy M. Smith, Paul N. Smith, Henry G. Tjaden, Charles Tyler, Bernard Wroblewski and Harold Yount.
150 Years Ago – 1873
The street sprinkler began its round last Monday on Main Street. To the ordinary mind, this wouldn’t indicate that we were worse off in this respect than “other towns in the county,” whose papers’ discourse so dolorously and so diligently about “quagmires” and “bottomless mudholes” on their main thoroughfares.
The post office at Edinburg, in this county, has been discontinued, and subscribers will receive the Eureka at Center Junction unless they direct otherwise. And so ends the old county seat. What fun and genuine enjoyment we had in and about the old log courthouse a long time ago. There, we used to meet and nowhere else for we had no state or county fairs then.