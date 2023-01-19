25 years ago – 1998
The Pen Pals Program originated in the imagination of a sophomore at Anamosa High School. Ellainy Kraboitis, now 17, began the Pen Pal Program as a project assignment from the Breakfast Club group. The project needed to have something to do with the community, and she thought the Anamosa Care Center was a good place to start. The 28 students write two letters or cards each month and make one visit per month.
The Lawrence Community Center’s Senior Citizen Walking Club was honored with a continental breakfast Friday, Jan. 9. Awards were given out following the breakfast. Walkers receiving awards were Valeta Bray, Bev Beener, Freida Bjorensen, Velma Vernon, Ruth Duncan, Lorraine Clark, Homer Clark, Bernice Petersen, Bob George, Dale Hackett and Pauline Eichelberger.
Philip Knuth, a sixth-grade student at West Middle School, won the school-level competition of the National Geography Bee and a chance at a $25,000 scholarship.
50 Years Ago – 1973
No homes in the area are going to get cold because of the shortage of fuel, but bunkhouses, hog houses, other out buildings and some construction projects are going unheated, and some fuel users are having to turn down the thermostats. The fuel situation depends largely upon the weather—more days of zero and below temperatures may bring the situation to more serious stages; a warm spell could solve many of the problems. William Kurtz, Iowa State Reformatory business manager, said Friday the reformatory was operating on a day-to-day basis. The institution uses 4,300 gallons of fuel oil a day in near zero weather. The institution has a season contract for 425,000 gallons and had consumed 221,000 gallons through Friday. A number of areas have been shutdown to conserve fuel. Closed are the chapel, inmates’ organizational offices, recreation hall, officers’ assembly room and basement of administration building.
A semi tractor and trailer was badly damaged near the Wapsi River bridge on Highway 151 Wednesday night, but 40,000 pounds of potatoes in the truck weren’t mashed. The truck driver told the highway patrol that a car passed his rig, then cut in sharply and slowed. He was unable to slow the semi rig as he headed south towards the river bridge a mile south of Anamosa. Driver said oncoming traffic prevented him from passing. He took the icy shoulder, the back of the trailer skidded, with the back wheels going into the ditch side of the guard rail, and the tractor and front wheels of the semi on the highway side of the steel railing. About 36 feet from the bridge, the semi and trailer rolled on its side and stopped, with the rig at a 90-degree angle to the highway, and the tractor partially on the pavement. The semi had skidded some 900 feet on the shoulder and rail, cutting the top of the steel rail. The truck was loaded with 40,000 pounds of potatoes in 100-lbs. sacks.
100 Years Ago – 1923
Anamosa has had several chicken shows, but the recent one outclassed them all in the number and variety of poultry. It was a success not only in way of exhibitions but in a financial way, due to the effort of Secy. W. H. Holtman who gave unreservedly his time and attention.
The Smith Bros., proprietors of the Wapsipinicon Ice Co., have harvested a fine ice crop. The ice is about ten inches thick and of exceptional quality. The new storage house of the company is well filled. The community is assured that there will be no shortage during the coming summer months.
At the annual meeting of the Jones County American Legion association held at Anamosa last Friday evening, Paul J. Cash was elected county commander to succeed W. E. Schreiber of Wyoming, and the following elected vice commander: Lee Sherrill, Olin; L. T. Lorenzen, Wyoming; W. F. Hathaway, Anamosa; M. A. Shedeck, Oxford Junction; Henry Carlson, Monticello. Virgil Van Kirk of this city was unanimously elected county adjutant.
150 Years Ago – 1873
They Wyoming Journal is publishing an original serial story. “The Haunted School House” is well written and pleasant reading. The author, whoever he or she is, has a dramatic talent.
The millers complain of low water and are experiencing much annoyance in milling operations. It begins to look as though we should have plenty of water power when the present heavy snow melts.
The mail and express train going east on the Southwestern last Tuesday evening met with some mishap in her engine machinery near Sand Spring. The break was temporarily repaired with a good deal of labor, and the train proceeded to Farley.