25 years ago – 1998

The Pen Pals Program originated in the imagination of a sophomore at Anamosa High School. Ellainy Kraboitis, now 17, began the Pen Pal Program as a project assignment from the Breakfast Club group. The project needed to have something to do with the community, and she thought the Anamosa Care Center was a good place to start. The 28 students write two letters or cards each month and make one visit per month.

