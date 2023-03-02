25 years ago – 1998 Due to several trips of inmates to the new Newton facility, the penitentiary saw a significant drop in population. During January, they admitted 54 inmates and released 108 inmates. The average population was 1,316 inmates, with 73 of these being at the Luster Heights facility near Harpers Ferry. The staff is hopeful that with the opening of the new Fort Dodge facility this spring, the population will drop even further. John Thalacker, who was the warden at the Anamosa State Penitentiary from 1988 to 1995, is heading up that facility.

Patsy Knake, daughter of John and Pat Knake, Onslow, was crowned 1998 Pork Queen Saturday night, February 7, while Melanie Paulsen, daughter of Nick and Marla Paulsen, Center Junction, was chosen as Little Miss Pigtail. Amanda Moenk, daughter of Garret and Donna Moenk, Monticello, was named Little Miss Pigtail Princess. Keith and Joan Morningstar, Lisbon, received the service award for their promotion of pork.

