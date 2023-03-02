25 years ago – 1998 Due to several trips of inmates to the new Newton facility, the penitentiary saw a significant drop in population. During January, they admitted 54 inmates and released 108 inmates. The average population was 1,316 inmates, with 73 of these being at the Luster Heights facility near Harpers Ferry. The staff is hopeful that with the opening of the new Fort Dodge facility this spring, the population will drop even further. John Thalacker, who was the warden at the Anamosa State Penitentiary from 1988 to 1995, is heading up that facility.
Patsy Knake, daughter of John and Pat Knake, Onslow, was crowned 1998 Pork Queen Saturday night, February 7, while Melanie Paulsen, daughter of Nick and Marla Paulsen, Center Junction, was chosen as Little Miss Pigtail. Amanda Moenk, daughter of Garret and Donna Moenk, Monticello, was named Little Miss Pigtail Princess. Keith and Joan Morningstar, Lisbon, received the service award for their promotion of pork.
50 Years Ago – 1973
Mrs. Lawrence Folkers of rural Anamosa recycles discarded detergent bottles into beautiful dolls. She also reclaims beer cans into tiny model furniture and uses bottle caps for Christmas tree ornaments. And Mrs. Folkers has found a use for spent camera flash cubes.
Four years ago, girls’ basketball was a new sport in Anamosa. That year, the Raiderettes won only one game—they beat Urbana. This year, the Raiderettes missed going to the state tournament by only 16 points. Anamosa fans easily filled half of the Cedar Rapids Kennedy gym Saturday night and nearly as many fans were on hand for the district finals Friday and the second-round game Tuesday. The gym holds approximately 2,400 people, Kennedy officials say. The Raiderettes caught the fancy of the fans with their tremendous tournament play, not only in winning and pulling upset after upset, but in their tight defensive play.
Fourth graders in Mrs. Galen Brainard’s room at St. Patrick School got all wrapped up in the characters in books they read and reviewed last week. The youngsters each dressed in costumes depicting the characters in books and they gave oral reviews of books, before the class.
100 Years Ago – 1923
The annual meeting of the members of the Anamosa Shipping Association was held at the city hall Saturday. Invitations were also extended to wives and ladies of the members, and there was a big attendance. A speaking program followed dinner, which included a talk on “Co-operation” by county agent Sheets. “Col.” Bill Daly, whose record as a dirt farmer lecturer on the Chautauqua platform has penetrated many states of the Mississippi Valley, gave the audience an hour of his wit, philosophy and ideas of the necessity of the farmers of America in competing with big business to use big business methods.
Dr. B. F. Erb has a contribution to the “old clock” record. In his home, there is an old timepiece that has been in the Erb family for 115 years. It is a weight clock, the motive power being given by twelve-pound weights. The clock not only tells the time in hours, minutes and seconds but also gives the changes of the moon and the dates on the calendar. It is of the huge floor type which furnished a basis for the old nursery rhyme in which the “mouse ran up the clock.” It is still keeping excellent time and is a treasured heirloom in the family.
150 Years Ago – 1873
The members of St. Patrick’s Literary and Benevolent Society will give a grand ball on Monday evening, March 17, at Lehmkuhl’s Hall. The proceeds are to be devoted to the enlargement of their library.
Last Friday night, we had another slice of winter, and on Saturday morning, the mercury stood at 11 degrees below the cipher, a cutting wind prevailed all day, and there was but little let-up in temperature until Tuesday. Yesterday a snow-storm set in from the east, and in the afternoon, the wind wheeled square about and drove back the storm from the west. Last night was windy and cold, and to-day we have continuance of the disagreeable programme. Trains are blockaded, the eight o’clock passenger on the Midland having stuck in the snow between Center Junction and Anamosa, though arriving at the former place at nine o’clock last evening. No trains have started out on the Southwestern as we are informed. Consequently, we have no mail.