25 years ago – 1998
Sara Miner, sixth grade student at West Middle School, captured first place in the 1998 badge contest sponsored by the Grant Wood Art Festival. Her version of Grant Wood’s lithograph “Fertility” will appear on the $4 admission badge for the festival June 14 in Stone City and will also be submitted for the 1998 philatelic cancellation at the festival. Second place was awarded to Amy Raes for her interpretation of Grant Wood’s illustration of a boy milking a cow. Raes is a fifth-grade student at Werst Middle School. Kristin Brown, a sixth grader at St. Patrick’s Cedar Rapids, won third place.
In accordance with a state mandate, the board of supervisors on March 9 allocated about $10,000 in state tax credit reimbursements each year for the next five for microfilming old county records. The courthouse is growing tight for space again, and the supervisors are looking into copying such records as tax lists, tax receipt registers and road records. The microfilm transfer will clear out the vault space in the courthouse and will preserve the records in case of fire. As they are currently stored, said Jones County Auditor Janine Sulzner. If there was a fire at the courthouse, the historic records could be lost. With microfilm, she said, copies could be stored elsewhere as a backup.
Officers who will lead the Jones County General Federated Women’s Clubs into the 21st Century were installed Tuesday, March 10. They are Jan Robertson, Martelle, chairperson; Mindy Wilcox, Martelle, secretary-treasurer; Barbara Harms, Onslow, vice-chairperson; Charlene George, Anamosa, reading chairperson; Sue Mais, Olin, historian; and Pat Sorgenfry, Onslow, parliamentarian. The officers were selected at the annual convention of the Jones County General Federated Women’s clubs. Affiliates of state, national and international GFWCs was held Tuesday, March 10, at the Martelle Christian Church. Five Jones County member clubs participated. There are Altrurian Club, Onslow, Cornelian and Fortnightly Clubs, Anamosa, Twentieth Century Club of Olin and the hostess group, Century Club of Martelle.
50 Years Ago – 1973
E.J. Mayberry was elected president of the Anamosa Rotary club for 1973-74 at the group’s meeting here Monday night. He will succeed Dr. Gerald Schupanitz in July. Mayberry is currently vice president. Delbert Grafft was elected vice president, Dale Hackett was reelected secretary, and Don Goodman reelected treasurer.
Jones County won the top concrete paving award in the county division at the 1973 workshop of the Iowa Concrete Paving Association in Des Moines. The county received a walnut plaque, and each supervisory employee in the county engineer’s office received a framed certificate. Those getting certificates here were engineer Earl Beisell, Robert Visser, George Wood, Tom Postel, Jerry Lyon and Rich Northup. The project in Jones County nominated for the award was the paving of E23 from Amber easterly to Highway 38—the county home road.
A gold prospector, John Giuchici, will be the featured speaker at the farmer-businessman dinner at Fawn Creek Country Club. The event is sponsored by Rotary Club. Prospector John, as he calls himself, won the 1973 world championship of gold panning March 3-4 at Rosamond, Calif., topping the world’s record set in 1970—he was also second in the competition in 1970. In 1971, while in Skagway, Alaska, Prospector John published his own book on gold panning which gives instructions, photos, etc.
100 Years Ago – 1923
The municipal election on March 26th will have three tickets in the field, the Citizens’ ticket, the People’s ticket and an Independent ticket. The Citizens’ ticket headed by R. D. McIntyre made its appearance Friday afternoon, through circulation of nomination papers. The People’s ticket got its impetus from a “citizens’ caucus” held Friday evening under guidance of C. J. Cash. The Independent ticket was an afterthought of Saturday when papers were circulated to place Lee M. Sanner on the ticket as councilman-at-large. The Independent ticket is blank on all offices excepting the one nomination for councilman-at-large. The Citizens’ ticket is full, and the People’s ticket has blanks for the offices of the assessor and treasurer.
Anamosa won two firsts in the subdistrict declamatory contest held here last Friday evening. The high school auditorium, where the contest was held, was well filled with those who gathered to hear the interesting program. Anamosa had entrants in the oratorical and humorous classes. Helen Ruffier was the representative in the oratorical class, and she won first. Mary Dorothy Daly was the representative in the humorous class and won first there. Miss Ruffier won with “A Message to Garcia.” Miss Daly took first with “The Mourning Veil.”
The motor fire truck bought some years ago is one of the best investments the city of Anamosa ever made. If proper credit is given for all the work it has done since it was bought, the truck has probably more than paid for itself in the saving of property it has made possible. The equipment is of the best. It was bought at a time when the purchase price was right. It cost approximately $6,000. The truck makes possible a quick response to alarms. It provides a small hose with a 60-gallon supply tank on the truck which meets the requirements of many occasions without inflicting the water damage which necessarily follows the use of the larger hose and the heavier pressure. The truck is a modern device and just what every small city should have. All that is now needed is a motor driven ladder truck and the organization of a group to work it. No better investment could be made than that of a motor driven ladder equipment as an addition to the fire truck.
150 Years Ago – 1873
The gay and festive youths of our city are already in the field with base ball. On retiring to their beds at night, they rub the calves of their legs with equal parts of sperm oil and kerosene in order to get thoroughly “limbered up” for the summer’s work.
Small but patriotic boys are now supremely happy in “trying” thin ice where the water is within an inch of their boot tops. Practical mammas put them in their “little beds” at night with a staccato Yankee Doodle accompaniment on the “lower base” with the palms of their hands. No well-regulated urchin of the period fails to repeat the experiment, however, within fifteen minutes after the next morning’s breakfast.