25 years ago – 1998

Sara Miner, sixth grade student at West Middle School, captured first place in the 1998 badge contest sponsored by the Grant Wood Art Festival. Her version of Grant Wood’s lithograph “Fertility” will appear on the $4 admission badge for the festival June 14 in Stone City and will also be submitted for the 1998 philatelic cancellation at the festival. Second place was awarded to Amy Raes for her interpretation of Grant Wood’s illustration of a boy milking a cow. Raes is a fifth-grade student at Werst Middle School. Kristin Brown, a sixth grader at St. Patrick’s Cedar Rapids, won third place.

