The Jones County Assessor’s Office has 101 years of experience. The purpose of the office, located on the first floor in room 123 of the courthouse, is to value all property in Jones County for property tax purposes. The assessor’s office has four full-time employees. They are Arnie Andreesen, county assessor, 21 years; Stan Capron, deputy assessor, 17 years; Ruth Orr, office manager, 43 years; and Shirley Bahnsen, office clerk, 20 years.
Members of the Anamosa speech team participating in large group speech are Amy Breitbach, Emily Knuth, Rachel Ryan, Amber LaMere, Natalie Pilcher, Jen Warner, Angela Tangeman, Diane Daugherty, Alicia Taylor, Kathy Dearborn, Brooke Watters, Heather Barnes, Amy Holub, Ellainy Karabotis, Brooke Crowley, Sarah Knuth, Justin Heims, Nick Bonifazi, Josh Fitkin and Amy Holland.
50 Years Ago – 1973 When Dean Campbell started carrying mail in Anamosa, first class postage was three cents an ounce, postal cards were a penny, and there was twice-a-day delivery to all businesses and homes. Now, delivery is once a day, first class postage is eight cents, postal cards are six cents, and Thursday, Feb. 8, Campbell, senior carrier on the Anamosa city routes, retired while in his 25th year on the route. Plus his nearly 25 years as a carrier, he had six years in the army during World War II. Campbell entered the army in 1939 and was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He served in the Pacific, then in 1943 came back to the states, and was shipped to the European theater. He served there until the war in that part of the world ended and was just arriving on troop ship back in New York when the Japanese surrendered.
Donald Reyerson, senior medical student at the University of Iowa, is serving as a preceptor with Dr. A. P. Randolph during the day and at the Anamosa Community Hospital during the evenings this month. Sister Mary Sebastain, hospital administrator, said Dr. Reyerson will be sleeping at the hospital from Monday, Feb. 12 through March 12, and will be seeing patients on emergency calls at the hospital each night and week ends.
100 Years Ago – 1923 The declamatory contest of the Martelle high school was held in the Methodist church Wednesday night of last week. Ten contestants took part. Miss Mildred Holden won first place in the humorous class with the reading “Too Late for the Train.” In the dramatic class, Miss Mildred Van Sickle won first place over all reading “The Swan Song.” Miss Lottie Peet was given second place in this class and Miss Lois Garretson third place.
Nial Paul killed a fox near Wyoming with an ax. He chased the animal through brush and gullies for two hours and finally got his game when he threw a hunting ax and struck it back of the ear as it dodged past him.
150 Years Ago – 1873 The sleighing on Main Street is getting pretty thin but is still decently passable. With the exception of south side hills, the roads are generally in very fair condition. We remember that some four or five years ago wheat sowing had begun in this vicinity in the latter part of February. The prospect this year is that the work of the farmers will be much belated and, consequently, much crowded. Every preparation possible should be made beforehand in order that no unnecessary interruptions occur during the seeding of the crops.