25 years ago – 1998

The Jones County Assessor’s Office has 101 years of experience. The purpose of the office, located on the first floor in room 123 of the courthouse, is to value all property in Jones County for property tax purposes. The assessor’s office has four full-time employees. They are Arnie Andreesen, county assessor, 21 years; Stan Capron, deputy assessor, 17 years; Ruth Orr, office manager, 43 years; and Shirley Bahnsen, office clerk, 20 years.

