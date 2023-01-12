An officer was assaulted by an inmate in the Anamosa State Penitentiary Sunday, Jan. 11. The assault stemmed from an incident inside the prison dining room. According to Warden John Ault, the Anamosa State Penitentiary was operating as usual following the assault.
The Anamosa High School Blue Raider Marching Band has been invited to be a participant in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. The invitation was based upon a recommendation from Governor Branstad’s Office and the band’s superior rating at the State Marching Band Competition. Only one band from each state is invited to be a participant in this prestigious event.
Two procedures for work release were approved at the Jan. 7 special meeting of the Midland Board of Education. Midland schools will allow second semester seniors who are no more than four credits from graduation the opportunity to leave school early to work.
50 Years Ago – 1973
Anamosa school board Monday night approved commencement on Sunday afternoon this spring.
Twenty-four Anamosa high schoolers are candidates for graduation and completion of school at the end of the semester today, Jan. 11. High school principal James Fields says the mid-year graduates will finish their schooling with the completion of tests as the semester closes but that no formal graduation ceremony is planned.
Lori Kay Gronewold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Gronewold, is the first baby born at Anamosa hospital in 1973—she’s Miss 1973 in Anamosa.
An Anamosa school bus with 26 passengers went into the ditch north of Morley in the ice storm Wednesday, but none of the children, or the driver, Boyd David Frantz, were seriously hurt.
100 Years Ago – 1923
The Anamosa Fair Association announces to the boys and girls of Jones County that a Baby Beef Contest will be held at the fair Aug. 7, 8, 9, 10, 1923. Any boy or girl between the ages of 10 and 19 years is eligible to show a calf in this contest. Each boy or girl will draw lots for the calf he or she is to show.
The City Council took a forward step at the last meeting when it adopted the plan for forming local districts for street improvements. Heretofore, the whole city could be taxed for street extensions, but improvements might be confined almost wholly to the streets considered more important. In some of the suburban portions of the city, no street work of any kind might be done, although those owning property in the outlying districts could be continually taxed to help keep up and improve the streets on the business portion and in the best residence districts. It is believed that this plan will enable the completion of the principal roads within the city limits.
150 Years Ago – 1873
Mr. Joseph Bryan of this city some six weeks ago pricked the end of a finger with a thorn. Afterward, in using a preparation for tanning a deer’s hide, the finger became swollen and finally the flesh dropped off and the bone was amputated. The effect of the liquid introduced into his system was such that Mr. Bryan’s life was despaired of, and we understand that tomorrow a council of physicians is to be held to determine whether the hand shall be amputated. It was a small affair in the outset, but it is now certain to result in permanent injury.