25 years ago – 1998

In stark contrast to the atmosphere of the previous three weeks during hearings on rural land use ordinances, there was a smattering of applause after a comment made March 31 by a member of the Jones County Board of Supervisors. With a crowd of about 30 people present—most of them from the Onslow area—present for the public hearing on the five-year Jones County secondary roads construction program, board member Merlin Moore promised that County Road E29 would be paved from Onslow to the Jackson County line. That promise drew some light applause from people who for many years sought completion of the project that has been on and off the road program for 20 years.

