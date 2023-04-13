In stark contrast to the atmosphere of the previous three weeks during hearings on rural land use ordinances, there was a smattering of applause after a comment made March 31 by a member of the Jones County Board of Supervisors. With a crowd of about 30 people present—most of them from the Onslow area—present for the public hearing on the five-year Jones County secondary roads construction program, board member Merlin Moore promised that County Road E29 would be paved from Onslow to the Jackson County line. That promise drew some light applause from people who for many years sought completion of the project that has been on and off the road program for 20 years.
More than 100 children participated in the annual Olin Easter Hunt held at the Olin Community Park. J-Team members Janet Sanborn and David Wiedenhoff co-chaired the event.
50 Years Ago – 1973
As Iowans joke, “If you don’t like the weather, wait a few minutes, it’ll change.” It changed. Friday, temperatures hit 72. The golf courses were open, farmers were mapping their field work, a few early radishes were up and even a light coat was too warm. Monday, Jones County had over 13 inches of snow, whipped into drifts several feet high. All roads were blocked, all traffic halted, all schools closed, many businesses shut down, and farmers were isolated on the land. Cars and travelers were stranded at service stations, farms, in towns and a few temporarily in cars.
For the first time in the 30-year history of Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, workers couldn’t get power restored to all farms with outages before crews had to be called in Monday night. Dubuque County had 19 inches of snow; the Anamosa area 13 inches. A few farms were without electricity for over 24 hours after the blizzard, and blocked roads forced crews to come back to their headquarters Monday night and wait until snowmobiles, helicopters and snowplows could be brought in.
It was the largest county beef banquet ever held in Jones County Thursday night—nearly 700 men and women attended.
100 Years Ago – 1923
When a military funeral was held at Anamosa, May 8, 1920, for John Baum, it was over the remains of a West Virginia youth. The body which was buried at Riverside cemetery on that date was not the body of John Baum. These facts became known here the past week when Cecil Scot, special agent from the War Department, brought the body of Baum here for the burial, and with him a permit from the state board of health to disinter the remains buried at Riverside and take them to West Virginia. The body which was buried here for the remains of Baum was that of Carl L. Collier of Pliny, West Virginia. The two youths both died at United States Base Hospital No. 23 at Portsmouth, England, on October 23, 1918. Collier died from pneumonia and meningitis, Baum died from pneumonia. A mistake in the identification marks or records caused Collier’s body to be sent to Anamosa in May of 1920. The mistake was discovered recently when the body of Baum was exhumed at Portsmouth for shipment across seas. The body check and the teeth description of the teeth fitted Baum’s record. The remains were brought across the Atlantic, and from seaboard to Anamosa, the special agent from the department accompanying it to straighten out the error.
John Steen Hoek of Anamosa was one of the victims in the holdup of the Grinnell passenger station last Thursday. He lost $42, which went to the bandits, and had the thrill of looking down the barrel of an ugly looking gun at 3 o’clock in the morning.
150 Years Ago – 1873
The other day, a nephew of Mr. George Brown, residing about three miles south of Anamosa, brought into town a pet fox about one year old. This biddy-distracter, with two others, was gobbled up last spring at a very yearly period in his existence and has been thoroughly tamed and is now the property of Mr. George Brown, jr. The fox is rarely seen in this vicinity, and Mr. Brown’s pet attracted a great deal of attention.