One soon-to-be graduate shared her experience as the Anamosa school district is exploring more partnerships with community businesses.
Maggie Wagner presented to the school board on how her internship with Boomerang Corporation had gone at their May 15 meeting.
Discussion about the possible internship had started in the fall. When approached about the possibility, she said she was excited, because it was always something she had considered as a field she would like to learn more about. From March to early May, Wagner would spend time at the company, roughly every other day, schedule depending, and get to see different aspects of the business.
“Over the course of my internship, I found a lot of things that I disliked and a lot of things that I did like,” she said.
She spent her first couple of days in the accounting department, before getting paired up with one the company’s project managers where she got to sit in on various meetings. On her final day, she got to help operate one of the company’s new paver and talk with the crews working on the roads. The experience was exciting for Wagner, particularly given it opened her eyes for opportunities for women in a male-dominated industry.
“It’s really cool to see the opportunities that that opened for me. It’s a whole other field that I never even thought I’d work in,” Wagner said.
The experience has shaped how she’s approaching her post-secondary education, switching from a declared major of exercise science to undecided. Now, she’s considering becoming a project manager herself.
The internship is an experience she’d encourage other students to pursue as well.
“Even if it’s not something you like,” she said, “it helps sort through what your options are.”
Her one wish is that it was something she wished she would have had a better understanding earlier on.
“I kind of discovered this my senior year,” Wagner said. “If I would have known this, I probably would have taken a few more classes having to do with this.”
Later, during their reports, district administrators highlighted how they were looking to build upon this successful experience. Josh Bentley, principal at the high school, said they’d already had representatives from multiple industries reach out about the possibility of doing internships of their own as they explore other pathways to prepare students for their careers, including a future storefront downtown.
Even at the middle school, the district was looking to determine how best to ensure students were set up for a successful future in that regard. They are adding in a couple of exploratory areas for eighth grade students to allow them to explore areas that interest them.