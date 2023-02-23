Anamosa
At the Feb. 20 meeting of the Anamosa school board, the Anamosa Education Association (AEA) made their initial proposal to the district for the 2023-2024.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 3:12 pm
Anamosa
At the Feb. 20 meeting of the Anamosa school board, the Anamosa Education Association (AEA) made their initial proposal to the district for the 2023-2024.
The association is looking to address three areas: salaries and benefits, effective date and duration and the contract language.
For salary, they were seeking a 5.036% increase, totaling $353.681. Included in that increase ask is a $1,500 increase in the base salary and a $1,000 increase in the supplemental schedule.
In seeking changes to the contract language, five articles were laid out for discussion: personal illness leave, temporary leave of absence, employee lunch and planning periods, professional development and effective dates and duration.
When asked about some of the changes they were looking for, Kristy Robertson, member of the AEA negotiation team, provided more details on the changes they were looking for.
Under personal leave, the teachers only have two days to use per year and only one day that can be rolled over. Staff was looking for more flexibility with types of leave, allowing a couple of sick days to converted to personal leave. When it came to planning periods, staff was having to work longer hours and the work that used to be done during planning periods was getting pushed to another time, Robertson said. For professional development, the hourly rate for that has not been increased for a long time.
They were also hoping that the contract would be able to be effective for multiple years.
The initial proposal was accepted and the board members on the committee were planning on getting together next week to discuss it.
The negotiations had taken just one shot the last couple of years, something the parties hoped continued with this negotiation.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.