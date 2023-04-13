Jack Colehour

Jack D. Colehour, 88, of Anamosa, passed away at his home April 4, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held May 6, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the home of Beth and Steve Shovers, 23742 Ridge Road, Anamosa. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Jack was born May 17, 1934 in Springville, to Donald and Mildred (Anderson) Colehour. After completing eighth grade, he left to begin his career, working at Weber Stone, Doerr/Emerson Electric and for Jones County throughout his life. On June 14, 1952 he was united in marriage to Betty Lee Davidson in Anamosa. During their marriage they were blessed with nine children. Jack loved to go fishing with his children and grandchildren, junking in his garage, and spending time with his family at gatherings enjoying great food. If you were Jack’s friend you were like family.
Those left to cherish Jack’s memory are his children; Beth (Steve) Shover of Anamosa, Peggy Walker of Anamosa, David (Barbie) Colehour of Viola, Janice (Terry) Hartwig of Anamosa, Jeff Colehour of Anamosa, Larry (Barb) Colehour of Central City, Andy (Bonnie) Colehour of Anamosa, Melissa (Nick) Rundle of Morley and Ben (Lori) Colehour of Anamosa; 45 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; as well as his sister’s Jane (Kenny) Pospsil and Jean Colehour.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; his parents and stepparents Don (Jeanette) Colehour and Mildred (Lawrence) Richard; brothers Jim Colehour and John Beason; sister Linda (Steve) Ohman; daughter-in-law Darla Colehour and son-in-law David Walker.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Above and Beyond Hospice for all their help.