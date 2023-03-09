Six months after undergoing an extensive search process to name a new city administrator, the City of Anamosa finds the position vacated once again.
Following a closed session Monday, Feb. 27, which lasted for just more than an hour, a special meeting was held Feb. 28 in which the council voted unanimously to suspend city administrator/clerk Michon Jackson with pay until further notice, not to exceed 14 days without motion to extend. Anamosa Chief of Police Jeremiah Hoyt was reappointed as the interim city administrator, a role he served in while the city underwent their search that hired Jackson last year.
Ahead of the budget work session March 6, Hoyt’s salary was approved at $89,610, and the resolution stated that he would fill the role until a new city administrator was in place. Per the resolution, Jackson will be on administrative leave through the duration of her contract ending June 30.
Jackson lasted just six months in the role. No action has been taken for the search for a new administrator, but the city did approve a contract employee, retired city clerk Karen Christner, to assist with the city’s financial reporting at $50 an hour, plus mileage. The contract term stated is not to exceed four months.
The new city administrator, once hired, will be the fourth since the retirement of Alan Johnson in October of 2017, who served in his role for seven years, not including appointed interims. Since Johnson’s retirement, Jackson, Beth Brincks and Jacob Sheridan have all been hired to serve as the city’s administrator.