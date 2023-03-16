Two weeks after voting to suspend city administrator/clerk Michon Jackson with pay for 14 days and one week after she was placed on administrative leave, members of the Anamosa City Council voted unanimously to terminate her contract at their regular council meeting March 13.
Per the resolution, “the City Council and the City Administrator/City Clerk have decided that the working relationship was not a good fit and that the City Administrator/City Clerk’s Employment Agreement would not be renewed at the end of its term on June 30.”
Citing the fact that Jackson wanted to begin her job search immediately, the resolution allowed for the termination of the employee agreement between the city and Jackson “without cause and to pay the City Administrator/City Clerk the remaining amounts due and owing at the regular payroll dates” through the end of the contract’s term.
As part of the termination, Jackson “shall not appear for work or otherwise serve or hold the authority to act in the role of City Administrator/City Clerk.”
The resolution served as notice of termination and non-renewal, effective with its passage. Council discussion was bypassed, as was public comment, “as this is an employee matter,” mayor Rod Smith said before it was approved 6-0.
The termination was the latest in a string of administrative actions the council has taken over the last couple of weeks.
In prior action, Feb. 28 the council voted unanimously to suspend Jackson with pay until further notice, not to exceed 14 days without motion to extend. Later action was taken March 6 placing her on administrative leave through the end of her contract.
Anamosa Chief of Police Jeremiah Hoyt was reappointed as the interim city administrator Feb 28, a role he served in while the city underwent their search that hired Jackson last year. He will remain in the position until a replacement is found. As of the March 13, no action had yet been taken to start that process.