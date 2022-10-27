Jolene Mary Nieland Jensen, 88, of Anamosa, passed away Oct. 21 in Anamosa.
Funeral services and visitation were held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 26. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Jolene was born on a farm in Sac County, and was educated in Breda, at St. Bernard’s Catholic School, graduating in 1952. Jolene married William L. Jensen Feb. 10, 1954, at St. Bernards in Breda, and they moved from Carroll, in 1956 to Anamosa. She worked at Sears Roebuck for 20 years, attaining the role of supervisor in the credit department. Jolene enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening and card playing. She enjoyed her Friday evening outings and dinner with her ‘Friday Night Friends’ and Wednesday card playing groups.
Surviving are her children, Vickie Bunting of Iowa City, Curtiss and Julie Jensen of Cedar Rapids, John and Robin Jensen of Anamosa and Joseph Jensen of Anamosa; grandchildren, Dawn Miller Ovel of Cedar Rapids, Daniel and Jamie Miller of Thompsons Station, Tenn., Ryan and Ashley Bunting of Iowa City, Christopher and Heather Bunting of Iowa City, Jill and Matt Carlisle of Cedar Rapids, Matthew Jensen of Cedar Rapids, Jacquline Jensen and Eric Cerny of Cedar Rapids, Alyssa Jensen of Anamosa and Jordin Jensen of Anamosa; great-grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Claire and Henry Ovel, Aiden and Lillian Carlisle, Aria, Aliya, Audrina Miller and Odin, Josie, and Wyatt Bunting. Jolene is also survived by sister, Charlotte Carter of Alta; brother, Paul Nieland of Lake View, and sister-in-law Mary Hughes of Mora, Minn.
Jolene was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Jensen, Oct. 28, 2013, and daughter, Valerie Jensen Miller Feb 15, 2013 and son-in-law, Marlin Bunting Oct 1, 2009; her parents Bernard A. and Mary Ann Grote Nieland, brothers, Arthur Nieland, Patrick Nieland, Cyril Nieland and sisters Florence Nieland Evers and Irene Nieland Bierl.
Online condolences are welcome at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
