Jan. 10, Jones County Economic Development executive director Derek Lumsden updated county supervisors on various projects going on in the county during their regular meeting as he made his annual funding request.
Local successes include the downtown façade program in Anamosa, for which the organization hopes to hear about a second round of grants soon, catalyst grants for the Osterkamp building in Wyoming downtown and Glass Tap in Monticello, new holiday decorations in Onslow as a follow up from the SaveYour.Town visit from 2021, Scotch Grove visioning and working on the 5‐2‐1‐0 Healthy Choices Count programs for Anamosa and Olin.
Among the other local highlights included work done with Jones County Young Professionals and programs to keep young people in the county, like a computer science program started at Kirkwood’s Jones County Regional Center.
Broadening out regionally, childcare has been a priority for the organization, but Lumsden told the supervisors that he’s taken things, “as far as we can go.” Back in November, Lumsden had explained that they were now at a point where legislative action was required to fix the root issues.
“It’s something that even the state doesn’t understand. They put a lot of money into opening up spaces, and some places do need that, but there’s not enough money put in to making sure the child care industry is propped up with wages and benefits to make it attractive to people to want to work in that field,” he said.
“There’s a lot of rules and restrictions around child care, including around how you can access wages and benefits.”
Other regional issues the organization is working on includes affordable housing, largely focusing on things like upper story housing and the 10-year economic plan for the region.
The organization is holding legislative forums the final Friday at noon. The first will be at the Monticello City Council Chambers on Jan. 27.
