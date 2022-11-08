Anamosa
Editor's note: this article will continue to be updated as unofficial results roll.
According to unofficial election results, Jones County voters have passed an EMS Levy to provide additional funding to area ambulance services and allow the county services to keep their “essential” designation.
Voters approved a $.35/$1,000 of assessed property value with just greater than 70% of the vote, meeting the 60% threshold for the funding to be approved and allowing the county ambulance services to keep their “essential” designation.
The funding will be split between the services which cover portions of the county: Anamosa, Monticello, Cascade, Midland, Oxford Junction, Olin, Mount Vernon, Mechanicsville and Martelle, the latter of which is a non-transporting service.
Based on current assessment values, the levy would give the services an extra $431,000.
For the other public measure on the ballot, Jones County voters approved a constitutional amendment to the Iowa constitution for the right to keep and bear arms with 71.4% of the vote. With two counties yet to report, the amendment saw nearly two-thirds of the state vote “Yes.”
In local elections, Republican incumbents Jon Zirkelbach (62.81%) and Ned Rohwedder (66.11%) defeated challengers Nick Maternach and Bob Gertsen, respectively, to retain their seats on the Jones County Board of Supervisors. Unchallenged incumbents Amy Picray (treasurer), Sheri Jones (recorder) and Kristofer Lyons (attorney) earned reelection.
In state races, Jones County voters supported Republican Carrie Koelker for State Senate District 33 by a 64.56-35.66% margin over challenger Matt Robinson. Districtwide, Koelker received nearly 66% of the vote with all counties reporting. For State Representative District 66, county voters supported Republican incumbent Steven Bradley by a 62.24-37.51% margin. Across the district, Bradley received more than 65% of the vote with both counties reporting.
In broader state races, Gov. Kim Reynolds earned the votes of Jones County voters with 64.64-32.75 over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart earned 2.56% of the vote. With two counties yet to report, Reynolds enjoyed a roughly 18.5% lead over DeJear statewide. The race was indicative of how the county voted in all statewide races, with Jones County voting Republican in all statewide races to varying degrees. Statewide, Republicans were leading in almost every statewide race with two of 99 counties yet to report, including challengers for treasurer and attorney general. Democratic incumbent for auditor Rob Sand was the only exception. He leads challenger Todd Halbur by less than half of a percentage point.
Federally, the Republican trend continued in the county. Jones County voted by a 62.62-37.21% margin for Chuck Grassley over challenger Michael Franken. With 93/99 counties reporting, Grassley held a 12.14% margin over Franken. Voters chose Mariannette Miller-Meeks 61.54-38.41% over challenger Christina Bohanan. With 18 of the 20 counties in the district reporting, Miller-Meeks’s lead was just less than 7% in the overall race for the seat.
In the other contested race on the ballot, Lisa Kurt, Jami Lynn Schlarmann, John Carlson, Shirlee Brunscheen and Sarah Fishwild were the top-five vote getters for the county’s agricultural council.
Write-ins will determine Castle Grove trustee and clerk.
All judges on the ballot appear to have earned reelection handily.
Turnout in Jones County was 58.37%. The turnout of registered voters for the midterm in 2018 for Jones County was a hair under 63%, a six-point increase over 2014.
All results are unofficial until the official results are canvassed.
Linn County rundown
Voters in Brown Township cast their ballots for Republicans across the board. For federal office, Grassley (63.03%) and Ashley Hinson (62.45%) were the choice. Hinson won her race for Congress with slightly more than 54% of the vote.
At the state level, in State Senate District 42, township voters picked Republican Charlie McClintock in a three-way race with 60.70% of the vote. Jessica Wiskus (36.38%) was second with Bruce Gardner getting less than 3%. Districtwide, McClintock won the seat with 58.79% of the vote. Voters chose Cindy Golding for State Representative District 83 with 65.54% of the vote. She took the seat overall with just under 59% of the vote.
In the lone competitive county race on the ballot, township voters chose Republican Paul Talley for treasurer over Brent Oleson. Oleson won the race with 55.72%.
For the five seats on the county's agricultural council, Kylie Mysak, Jennifer Dunn, James Jordan, Ryan Sieck and Dan Abel were the top vote getters at the township level. Countywide, Emily Renshaw earned enough votes to earn a seat, with Jordan being the odd man out.
Nearly two-thirds of eligible voters turned out for the election in the township, eclipsing the countywide turnout which edged over 58%.